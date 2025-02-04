AVALONA, A Musical Legend Extends its Run for Additional Six Weeks

Performances will now run through March 29, 2025.
Dina Fanai’s AVALONA, A Musical Legend, is extending its run for an additional six weeks, beginning February 20 through March 29, 2025. It will celebrate its opening night on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at The Sanctuary at St. Paul & St. Andrew Theatre (263 W 86th Street NYC). The immersive, multi-genre spectacle, which has been praised for its groundbreaking approach to musical theater, will continue captivating audiences through this expanded engagement.
AVALONA, A Musical Legend, invites you to embark on an immersive, multi-genre experience of song, storytelling, dance, and 3D digital projections. This original spiritual parable for adults blends the poetic mysticism of Rumi with the transformative insights of Campbell’s The Power of Myth.
Through a rich tapestry of spiritual philosophy, AVALONA breathes life into archetypes that guide us from darkness to light, fear to freedom. As "The Seeker," you follow Avalona, a woman confronting her inner demons and embarking on a journey of healing and self-discovery. Will she choose to live, love herself, and see beyond the illusions that veil her true essence? As we journey with her, we are each inspired to step into our own light, discover our own truth, and make the choice to LIVE…LOVE…SEE…
“I am beyond thrilled by the overwhelming response to Avalona. The extension of our run is a testament to the profound connection audiences have made with this story of courage, transformation, and self-discovery. It’s been a joy to see the magic of Avalona resonate so deeply, and I look forward to continuing this journey with even more audiences in the weeks ahead.” Creator and performer Dina Fanai
AVALONA, A Musical Legend will feature Jenna Rubaii (Broadway: Groundhog Day, Jesus Christ Superstar), Constantine Maroulis (Rock of Ages, Tony award nominee), Maya Days (Broadway: RENT, Aida), Madeline Serrano (Regional: Evita) and Dina Fanai (Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Foreigner) with ensemble members Lavy Cavaliere, Morgan Andrews, Alyssa Rose Bulin, Jamal Shu, Jordann Stoute, Kaori Hiwasa, and Jacob Nahor, Kalie Kaimann, JaQuita May, Dan Domenech, Sofia Gaglia, and Danielle Bowen will perform as understudies. Pre-recorded tracks are produced by Dina Fanai & Bob Kinkel and will be accompanied by live musicians, including Dave Eggar (Cello) and Chuck Palmer (Percussion). AVALONA, A Musical Legend, was conceived and created by award-winning recording artist, songwriter, producer, and storyteller Dina Fanai. It is directed by Dodd Loomis, with musical direction by executive producer Bob Kinkel (co-creator of Trans-Siberian Orchestra), choreography by Natalie Lomonte, and casting and assistant direction by Chloe Lowery.
