AVALONA, A Musical Legend Extends its Run for Additional Six Weeks

Dina Fanai’s AVALONA, A Musical Legend, is extending its run for an additional six weeks, beginning February 20 through March 29, 2025. It will celebrate its opening night on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at The Sanctuary at St. Paul & St. Andrew Theatre (263 W 86th Street NYC). The immersive, multi-genre spectacle, which has been praised for its groundbreaking approach to musical theater, will continue captivating audiences through this expanded engagement.

AVALONA, A Musical Legend, invites you to embark on an immersive, multi-genre experience of song, storytelling, dance, and 3D digital projections. This original spiritual parable for adults blends the poetic mysticism of Rumi with the transformative insights of Campbell’s The Power of Myth.

Through a rich tapestry of spiritual philosophy, AVALONA breathes life into archetypes that guide us from darkness to light, fear to freedom. As "The Seeker," you follow Avalona, a woman confronting her inner demons and embarking on a journey of healing and self-discovery. Will she choose to live, love herself, and see beyond the illusions that veil her true essence? As we journey with her, we are each inspired to step into our own light, discover our own truth, and make the choice to LIVE…LOVE…SEE…

“I am beyond thrilled by the overwhelming response to Avalona. The extension of our run is a testament to the profound connection audiences have made with this story of courage, transformation, and self-discovery. It’s been a joy to see the magic of Avalona resonate so deeply, and I look forward to continuing this journey with even more audiences in the weeks ahead.” Creator and performer Dina Fanai

