ANOTHER SHOT Sets Early Closing Date Off-Broadway

The producers of Another Shot have announced that the show will close on Sunday November 17. The new off-Broadway production will have played 14 previews and 23 regular performances.

Another Shot is currently playing at the Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at the Pershing Square Signature Theatre (480 West 42nd Street). It was scheduled to run through January 4.

The cast is Dan Butler (Harry); Chiké Johnson (Vince); Samantha Mathis (Andrea); Gregg Mozgala (Isaiah); Quentin Nguyễn-duy (George); and Portia (Barb). Jackson Gay directs.

Written by Spike Manton and Harry Teinowitz, Another Shot is a new comedy that takes sobriety seriously. It is a humorous and heartfelt ode to recovery and the community that makes it possible. It is based loosely on the real-life experiences of Chicago sports radio personality Harry Teinowitz, whose career and life were put in jeopardy following an arrest for DUI. Co-written by former ESPN personality and playwright Spike Manton (Leaving Iowa), Another Shot tells the outrageous, infuriating, and hilarious story of an alcoholic on the edge of blowing up his life when he finally confronts the inarguable truth of his behavior and how it is affecting his family, his life, and his liver.

Another Shot was titled When Harry Met Rehab during a 2021 Chicago run where it received a Joseph Jefferson Award nomination for Best New Work.

Another Shot is produced by Donald Cameron Clark, Jr., and executive produced by Laura Stanczyk. It is not a production of Signature Theatre.

