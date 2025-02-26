AMT Theater to Present New Opening OfÂ UPSIDE DOWN, A New Musical in March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



AMT Theater will present the new opening of UPSIDE DOWN, a new musical, opening March 8 at 7:00 p.m. at AMT Theater.

According to a recent Gallup poll, 92.4 percent of the U.S population identifies as straight while the rest considers themselves as part of the LGBTIQA+ community. Turn that number around, and you have the world of Upside Down.

It's a world where straights are in the minority, women rule the military, and the Jets constantly win the Super Bowl. This is a world where the majority is gay.

In this topsy-turvy world, two songwriters are creating a new musical -- innovative, unique, ground-breaking Broadway musical ... about straight people!

The President is outraged! The military is put on red alert! News outlets are all ablaze over this unprecedented event. Will they succeed? Is the world ready for a [wait for it] ... a man and woman falling in love ... ï»¿ON STAGE? The world of UPSIDE DOWN will put you in the zone ... The Twilight Zone.

Upside Down has music and lyrics by Al Tapper, book by Tony Sportiello, directed by Taavon Gamble and music direction by David Wolfson. The cast includes Bernie Baldassaro, Patrick Brady, Mike Ferlita, Jake Foster, Lauren Gemelli, Kira Sarai Helper, Ashanti J'Aria, Matthew Liu, Kelli Maguire, Stephanie Maloney, Stanley Martin, Gina Milo, Brogan Nelson and Josh Powell.

Upside Down will open March 8th and run through April 5th at AMT Theater, 354 West 45th Street. Â "What we are doing tech-wise with Upside Down is more ambitious than any show we've ever done.says Artistic Director Tony Sportiello. "The set alone is going to be a marvel. You're going to go from a bar to The White House to an apartment to a television studio all in a flash.

