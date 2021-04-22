ALL THE DIFFERENT WAYS World Premiere to be Presented by Theater in Quarantine and New Georges

Theater in Quarantine and New Georges will present the world premiere of All The Different Ways That Commodore Matthew Perry Could Have Died Before Opening Japan But Didn't by Julia Izumi. Set to premiere on April 29 on YouTube, All The Different Ways... is directed by McLaughlin and Gelb, who performs live from his converted closet. The production features animation by Caroline Voagen Nelson, visual and costume design by Peiyi Wong, and sound design by Renee Yeong.

Commodore Matthew C. Perry (1794-1858) was a U.S. naval officer who headed an expedition that forced Japan in 1853-54 to enter into trade and diplomatic relations with the West after more than two centuries of isolation. Through his efforts, the United States became an equal power with Britain, France, and Russia in the economic exploitation of East Asia.

All The Different Ways That Commodore Matthew Perry Could Have Died Before Opening Japan But Didn't investigates the many assorted ways Commodore Perry might have potentially passed from this life before famously opening Japan's borders to trade with the Western world. Will we all be lost at sea by the end, as he never was? Tune in to find out!

Playwright Julia Izumi said, "I, like many others, haven't been sleeping well since the pandemic began, especially these past few months. During one of the tougher nights, this title popped into my head and I laughed. And I owe it to myself to lean into what delights I can find during these bizarre and sad times, even if it takes me into tricky waters."

Live-streamed performances of All The Different Ways That Commodore Matthew Perry Could Have Died Before Opening Japan But Didn't will take place on Thursday, April 29 at 7 PM ET and 9 PM ET on Theater in Quarantine's YouTube page. Following the live broadcast, the on-demand recording of All The Different Ways... will be available at www.youtube.com/theaterinquarantine, along with the complete Theater in Quarantine archive, in perpetuity.

Theater in Quarantine is Joshua William Gelb (founder and co-creative director), Katie Rose McLaughlin (co-creative director), Morgan Lindsey Tachco (creative producer), Brian Bose (social media), and Everyman Agency (public relations).