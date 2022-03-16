ALISON LEIBY: OH GOD, A SHOW ABOUT ABORTION to Begin Performances at the Cherry Lane Theatre This Spring

Presenter Ilana Glazer ("Broad City," "The Afterparty") will bring Alison Leiby's critically acclaimed comedy about no one's favorite subject to the stage.

Hailed as the "Best Political Comedy of 2021" by the New York Times and directed by Lila Neugebauer (The Wolves, The Waverly Gallery), Alison Leiby: Oh God, A Show About Abortion will play the Cherry Lane Theatre in Manhattan for six weeks only, from April 25 through June 4, 2022. Opening night will be May 5, 2022.

Tickets are on sale at OhGodShow.com

Alison Leiby's summer started with a bang and ended with a visit to Planned Parenthood. In between, she had two root canals, one very scary trip to the "Fertility" section of a Missouri CVS, and a dozen or so meltdowns about what to wear to an abortion, naturally. In her new show, described as "humane and deeply funny" by The New York Times, Alison walks through the stupid minutiae, the backwards practices, and the surprising perspective that comes with exercising your reproductive rights.

"Alison Leiby is one of the sharpest voices in the comedy scene right now," said presenter Ilana Glazer. "Oh God, A Show About Abortion is her best work yet - a perfect container for her captivating performance style and cutting voice. This show is so precise about Alison's specific experience as a 35-year old woman who chose to get an abortion that it's actually widely relatable to anyone who's ever had to make a complex decision."

"Alison's account of an experience many people would prefer not to talk about is riotously frank and funny," said director Lila Neugebauer . "If the personal is intractably political, in Alison's hands, that intractability is excavated with bracing immediacy and hilarity."

Alison Leiby said in a statement, "Please come. I promise it's funny."

Alison Leiby is a Brooklyn-based writer and comedian. She was a co-producer on Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." She's written for Comedy Central 's "The President Show" and "The Opposition with Jordan Klepper," and she also did punch-up on "Broad City." She also executive-produced Ilana Glazer's "Comedy Time Capsule" and Ilana's Amazon stand-up special, "The Planet is Burning." Other credits include Hulu's "Triumph Election Special" and Cartoon Network's "Teenage Euthanasia." Alison's been published in McSweeney's, Vice, Cosmo, Marie Claire, and she's written several humor pieces for The New York Times. Alison also co-hosts Irony Point's popular podcast "Ruined," with Crooked Media's Halle Kiefer. Alison's twitter profile , which has over 25k followers, has also been featured in several publications.

Ilana Glazer is the co-creator and co-star of the critically acclaimed web series and Comedy Central series "Broad City." Most recently, she starred in the Chris Miller Phil Lord series "The Afterparty" on Apple TV+. Her debut stand-up comedy special, "The Planet Is Burning," was released on Amazon Prime in January 2020.

Oh God, A Show About Abortion is produced by Mike Lavoie Carlee Briglia , Bad Robot Live and Chris Burns of AGI Entertainment. The production features lighting design by Amina Alexander and sound design by Margaret Montagna