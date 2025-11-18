AI YAH GOY VEY! to Have World Premiere at Pan Asian Rep

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pan Asian Repertory Theatre will celebrate the New Year with the World Premiere of Ai Yah Goy Vey! - Adventures of a Dim Sun in Search of His Wanton Father, a solo show written and performed by Richard Chang – “our celebration of diverse New Yorkers who contribute to our daily lives,” states Tisa Chang. Directed by Laura Josepher, performances will begin on Thursday, January 29, 2026 (through March 1, 2026) at the Mezzanine Theatre – A.R.T./New York Theatres.

In Ai Yah Goy Vey!, a country bumpkin delivers Chinese takeout food in New York City’s diverse neighborhoods while seeking his long-lost Papa who dumped his Chinese Opera diva-Mama. Colorful characters offer clues in a “Looney Tunes” whodunit that combines standup comedy, musical theatre, dance, opera and puppetry. By playing on cultural similarities, the show shatters absurd assumptions to celebrate the diversity and one-ness of the human race.

This production is dedicated to the memory of actor, playwright, director and Pan Asian co-founding member Ernest Abuba, who was a teacher and mentor of Richard Chang.

The creative team is Sheryl Liu (set design), Karen Boyer (costume design), Samantha Weiser (lighting design), Howard Ho (sound design), and Scott Leff (projections design). Kristine Schlachter is production stage manager. Cameron Fleck is assistant stage manager.