ABOUT THAT LETTER By Frank Cossa to Open At The American Theatre Of Actors

About That Letter, written By Frank Cossa and directed by Art Bernal (Co-Director:Candice Jean-Jacques) and featuring Alan Hasnas, Isabelle Garbani, Daniel Wuerdeman will run at The Beckmann Theatre of the American Theatre of Actors from Dec 11 - 21, 2024.

At a professional development conference, Dr. Emma Vanderlyn runs into the same man who was responsible for upending her personal and professional world several years earlier. Her decision to confront this man results in Emma discovering more about herself than what she bargained for and once again, results in a major life change.

ABOUT THAT CAST:

ISABELLE GARBANI Isabelle is thrilled to return to the American Theater of Actors after starring in Apostrophe! last Spring. She has appeared in numerous plays, such as Almost Maine at Urban Waves, the Gnarly Narwhal at The Tank, and A Tale of Love and Perimenopause at The Theater for a New City. She studied at the Barrow Group with Seth Barrish and Lee Brock.

ALAN HASNAS has appeared in many productions over the years from contemporary to the classics. He's had the opportunity to play some of the great roles in Shakespeare, including 'Henry V,' 'Macbeth,' 'Bolingbrook,' 'Mark Antony,' and 'King Claudius,' and 'Richard III.' He's also appeared in commercials, as well as episodic TV.

DAN WUEDERMAN appeared in several productions at ATA including "Me Four," "Racquetball," and a production of two 16th century plays by John Bale: "John Baptist's Preaching in the Wilderness" and "The Temptation of Our Lord." Daniel has also performed in numerous other plays, including The Drunkard, A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Tempest, The Iceman Cometh, Comedy of Errors, Our Town, The Crucible, Much Ado About Nothing, Romeo and Juliet, Death of a Salesman, and Inherit the Wind.

Playwright Frank Cossa, a native of the Bronx, has won national and international awards as a playwright and filmmaker. He is grateful to James Jennings for premiering most of his plays at ATA . Some of which went on to productions Off Broadway and regional theatres including The Trials of Martin Guerre on Theatre Row, and Cross Purposes at the Attic Theatre in L.A. He holds the rank of Professor Emeritus at the College of Charleston (SC) where he taught Art History and Film Studies. He currently lives in Charleston where he writes, reads, thinks, and remains bewildered by almost everything.

ART BERNAL is an award winning director who has enjoyed over 44 years in various aspects of the entertainment industry. Some of the positions include cinema projectionist, radio station announcer and media technician. In 2017, Art was honored by being named as a resident director at the American Theatre of Actors under James Jennings (artistic director). In October of 2023, he produced and directed his first legitimate, Equity sanctioned Off- Broadway production, "The Purgatory Trial of Vito Marcantonio." Art is currently a Master Control Operator for DeSales Media and holds Bachelor degrees in Film Studies and Theatre Arts and is pursuing a third in Broadcasting.

Co-Director CANDICE JEAN-JACQUES is a Haitian actress and writer with a great passion for storytelling. She is honored and thrilled to make her co directing alongs

