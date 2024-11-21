A CHRISTMAS CAROL at The Merchant's House is Available to Stream Online

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As Summoners Ensemble Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL AT THE MERCHANT'S HOUSE resumes live performances, the company will once again to offer performances virtually! For $25, join Mr. Dickens and watch online, from anywhere and on your schedule. Your pay-per-view ticket is good for unlimited viewings of our holiday classic anytime between now and December 30, 2024.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the MERCHANT'S HOUSE, Charles Dickens in New York, 1867, is presented online by Summoners Ensemble Theatre in association with the Merchant's House Museum. Performances were filmed in the landmark 1832 Merchant's House Museum, New York City's only 19th century family home preserved intact, inside and out.

Pay-per-view is $25 and allows patrons unlimited views between November 20, 2023 and December 30, 2023. View online at www.summonersensemble.org.

Meet the Cast and Team

John Kevin Jones (Actor, Co-Adapter): Kevin is a member of Actors Equity Association, Screen Actors Guild, and the Dramatists Guild of America. New York: Nothing But Trash, Theater for the New City; Jeffrey (starring Bryan Batt), Lincoln Center; The Winter's Tale and The Caucasian Chalk Circle, Hipgnosis Theatre. Regional: The Pavilion (American Stage), Othello (Arkansas Rep), The Rivals, All My Sons (Kentucky Rep), Angels in America, Gross Indecency (Playhouse on the Square). BA in Theatre Performance from the University of South Florida and MFA in Theatre Directing from the University of Memphis.

RHONDA DODD (Director, Co-Adapter): An award winning actor, technician and director, Rhonda arrived in New York with over 150 shows under her belt. Once here she made her Off-Broadway acting debut with Terese Hayden and Jacqueline Brookes' Workshop in Tennessee Williams' Period of Adjustment, finished her Ph.D., and spent 10 years working at Circle in the Square Theatre School. Dr. Dodd is the Artistic Director of Summoners Ensemble Theatre, a member of Actors Equity, and a participant in The Playground Experiment – a forum for theatre artists to explore, test, and showcase new work while finding inspiration and support from the community it creates.

Charles Dickens (1812 – 1870): Considered the greatest English novelist of the Victorian era, Charles Dickens created some of the world's most well-known fictional characters. When destitution landed his family in debtor's prison, young Charles was forced to give up school and work in a blacking warehouse. This era of his life heavily influenced his writing, which later made him a much sought-after orator. After giving a speech to a group of working-class poor, Dickens found himself contemplating the plight of exploited child workers. Taking only six weeks to complete, in 1843, A Christmas Carol stripped away the mask from some of England's most acute social evils. By speaking up for the poor and oppressed, Dickens directly confronted the apathy and callousness of his countrymen. But more than just a timely political screed, Dickens' spirit-filled holiday story has become a timeless treatise about love, compassion, and the transformation of the human heart. He impelled his contemporaries then -- and now us today -- to care about everyone and to reach out and help if we see someone in need.

