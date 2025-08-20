A CHRISTMAS CAROL At The Merchant's House To Return This Holiday Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This holiday season, Summoners Ensemble Theatre and the Merchant’s House Museum will celebrate the 13th season of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the MERCHANT’S HOUSE.

This year, A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the MERCHANT’S HOUSE will welcome Vince Gatton, who will share the role of Mr. Dickens with John Kevin Jones at alternating performances. Please consult our performance schedule here.

It's December 1867 and Charles Dickens has arrived in New York City for a month of sold-out performances of his beloved holiday classic, A Christmas Carol. Be transfixed as Mr. Dickens tells his timeless Christmas tale in the elegant intact Greek Revival parlor of the landmark 1832 Merchant’s House Museum.

Surrounded by 19th century holiday decorations, flickering candles, audiences will be transported back 150 years in a captivating one-hour performance of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the MERCHANT’S HOUSE created from Dickens’ own script. Performances run November 25 through December 28. Not recommended for children under 12.

“A Holiday Reception with Mr. Dickens” returns at SELECT PERFORMANCES ONLY - December 5-26. Attend a special performance by Mr. Dickens (John Kevin Jones) of “A Visit from St. Nicholas” and raise a cup of “Smoking Bishop” (mulled wine) or chilled cider to the season! We’ll party like the Dickens in the 19th century family room, kitchen, and garden (weather permitting) of the Merchant’s House Museum during the reception. If offered on your selected performance, look for the “Reception & Performance” ticketing option. Strictly limited to 20 guests. $35.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the MERCHANT’S HOUSE, Charles Dickens in New York, 1867, is presented by Summoners Ensemble Theatre in association with the Merchant’s House Museum. Performances take place in the landmark 1832 Merchant’s House Museum, New York City’s only 19th century family home preserved intact, inside and out.

To be announced in November 2025: Our virtual offering of A Christmas Carol at the Merchant’s House starring John Kevin Jones will be available by pay-per-view again this holiday season.

Also Killing an Evening with Edgar Allan Poe will return in March 2026, and Whitman in Love! will return June 2026.