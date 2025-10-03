 tracker
A CAT IN A BOX Comes to The Tank NYC This November

Tom Nemec brings his solo show exploring trauma and resilience to The Tank, November 2–8, 2025.

By: Oct. 03, 2025
A CAT IN A BOX Comes to The Tank NYC This November Image
Actor and comedian Tom Nemec will bring his solo play A Cat in a Box to The Tank (312 W 36th St, New York City) for four performances this November. Following a successful run at the Philadelphia Fringe Festival, the show will run November 2–8, 2025.

A Cat in a Box is a raw and darkly humorous solo work that explores one man’s difficult childhood and his path toward healing. Through evocative monologues, Nemec shares a story that captures the complexities of love, loss, and survival within a fractured family. The piece highlights both the power of storytelling and the resilience of the human spirit, offering hope to anyone who has felt alone or misunderstood.

Nemec, a veteran actor and stand-up comedian, has trained in the Meisner Technique and at HB Studio in New York City. His credits span comedy clubs across the country, regional and off-Broadway productions, television commercials for Nickelodeon, and a featured role as a fire chief in the film Greenpoint Tavern (Amazon Prime).

Content Warning: mild profanity.




