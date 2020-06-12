92Y Announces New Date For THE GOOD FIGHT, Joe Iconis, and Talks About Sondheim And Bernstein

92Y has announced new dates for for The Good Fight, Joe Iconis, and talks about Sondheim and Bernstein.

CBS ALL-ACCESS' THE GOOD FIGHT

Christine Baranski And Robert And Michelle King In Conversation With Entertainment Weekly's David Canfield

NEW DATE: Wed, Jun 17, 8 pm, FREE - Watch Here

Join Christine Baranski and Co-Creators and Executive Producers Robert and Michelle King for a behind-the-scenes discussion about the phenomenally popular and critically acclaimed CBS All Access original series The Good Fight. As season four comes to a close, hear how the timely, gripping storylines the series boldly tackled came to life - and perhaps a tease about what season five of the hit show may have in store for Diane Lockhart and the firm.

July 13, 6-7:30 pm ET, $50*

Award-winning cabaret performer and member of the 92Y Music Faculty, Michael Kirk Lane curates a series of conversations about the artform of cabaret in New York City. The second session of the series features award winning composer, lyricist, and playwright Joe Iconis (Be More Chill). Joe has been nominated for a Tony Award, two Drama Desk Awards and a Lucille Lortel Award, is the recipient of an Ed Kleban Award, Jonathan Larson Award and Richard Rodgers Award. Musicals currently in development include The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical (for La Jolla Playhouse), Punk Rock Girl, and Love In Hate Nation. His music appeared on Season 2 of NBC's Smash, with his song "Broadway, Here I Come!" hailed by The New York Times as a new entry in The Great American Songbook. In "Cabaret Conversations," Michael Kirk Lane welcomes performers, directors, and journalists, delving into the history and current state of this unique performance style. Each conversation will include a Q&A session with the audience. This program is taking place remotely. If you have signed up, you will receive an email with details of how to access the program.

Online Class with Harvey Granat and Jamie Bernstein featuring Eric Comstock and Barbara Fasano

Thu, June 18, 11:30 am ET, $42*

One of this country's foremost composers, conductors and pianists, we'll trace his story from his early Broadway triumphs, On the Town and Wonderful Town to his iconic West Side Story and his many film scores and classical pieces; truly an unforgettable body of work. Join Harvey Granat and special guests Eric Comstock and Barbara Fasano New York's leading husband/wife supper club and recording stars. This program is taking place remotely. If you have signed up, you will receive an email with details of how to access the program.

Behind the Music with Louis Rosen: ANYONE CAN WHISTLE: SONDHEIM FINDING HIS VOICE

Thu, June 18, 1:30-3:30 pm ET, $50*

To conclude the two-year lecture series, longtime 92Y teacher, composer, lyricist and performer Louis Rosen takes a look back at a key work in Sondheim's development, Anyone Can Whistle from 1964, written with his West Side Story and Gypsy collaborator, Arthur Laurents. The show closed after a run of 12 previews and 9 performances, but the songs from the score lived on through the original cast album, as well as various Sondheim compilation revues and tribute albums. These songs reveal a young composer/lyricist, finding his voice and spreading his wings with beautiful, intimate romantic ballads, extended song/scenes, and satirical pastiche, all of which point the way and set the foundation for the groundbreaking, timeless work to come. This program is taking place remotely. If you have signed up, you will receive an email with details of how to access the program.

POSTPONED: LIFE IN A PANDEMIC-ONE DAY AT A TIME

Norman Lear and Rita Moreno in Conversation with RuPaul



POSTPONED, NEW DATE TBD

(Originally set for 6/14 at 7 pm ET)

This program is taking place remotely. If you have signed up, you will receive an email with details of how to access the program. After the event, you will have exclusive access to view the program again at any time.



EGOT winner Rita Moreno and legendary producer Norman Lear in conversation with the four time Emmy award winning host, RuPaul. Family, community, love ... there's a reason why One Day at a Time continues to resonate so deeply. Join this dynamic trio as they take a closer look at this beloved sitcom and its indelible mark on the entertainment culture - from Norman Lear's original vision for the 1970's classic to its current PopTV incarnation. They'll also reveal their shared interests in changing the status quo and the different ways each has worked to expand the margins of mainstream TV in order to reflect how the world could be a better place.

92Y Confronts Hate: Anna Deavere Smith IN CONVERSATION

Mon, June 15, 7 pm, FREE - Watch Here

Join celebrated playwright, actor, and professor Anna Deavere Smith for a timely discussion as two of her most lauded works become available to stream: Twilight: Los Angeles, the filmed version of her 1994 one-woman play on the 1992 Los Angeles riots, which will be aired on PBS's Great Performances; and Notes from the Field, a 2018 film based on her play by the same name which explores racial inequality in the justice system, and is currently available via HBO's online platforms.



This event is part of 92Y Confronts Hate, a multidisciplinary response to racism and hatred designed to foster understanding and inspire action and change.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You