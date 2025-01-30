92NY and the American Songbook Association to Collaborate on Scholarships for Cabaret Students

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 92nd Street Y, New York has revealed that the American Songbook Association will sponsor scholarships for students ages 16 and up to participate in 92NY’s series of Cabaret Workshops and its Summer Cabaret Conference, geared to those interested in professional performance.

“This collaboration embodies a shared commitment to fostering artistry, education, and creative growth within the world of music and performance,” said Yana Stotland, Executive Director, School of Music and School Engagement in the Arts at 92NY, “With this invaluable support, we can provide greater access to artists eager to explore the transformative power of cabaret, ensuring that emerging talents have the opportunity to grow, thrive, and find their unique voice.”

Carolyn Montgomery, Executive Director of The American Songbook Association said, “We’re delighted to collaborate with The 92nd Street Y in their exceptional series of cabaret classes taught by Broadway professionals. Our role of sponsoring scholarships for participants in the series is well aligned with our educational mission. We look forward to witnessing the growth of all participants in the series, and to being a part of expanding the outreach for this vital and exciting program.”

92NY’s School of Music has named award-winning cabaret artist, director and historian Michael Kirk Lane its Director of Cabaret Programs for 92NY School of Music. Lane joined 92NY in 2020, launching virtual and in person talks, classes, and workshops for fans and practitioners of the art form. Lane also brought Broadway stars to lead their own weekend and weeklong workshops including Faith Prince, Lillias White, Melissa Errico, and this year’s lineup of Joe Iconis (Feb 21-22) and Faith Prince’s return July 14-18 for the 2nd Annual 92NY Cabaret Conference.

Of this new position, Lane said, "I'm thrilled to be able to continue to expand our offerings at 92NY for professional-level training for the cabaret and concert stage. On top of that, our new collaboration with the ASA will allow greater access to those interested in the art form to study and hone their craft alongside the amazing artists who we have joining us at 92NY."



