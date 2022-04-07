Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

59E59 Theaters Cancels Remaining Performances of HEARTLAND

The show was previously set to close on April 10.

Apr. 7, 2022  

59E59 Theaters has just announced that Heartland, a new play written by Gabriel Jason Dean, in collaboration with Geva Theatre Center, has canceled its remaining performances due to breakthrough COVID cases in the company. The show was previously set to close on April 10.

Dr. Harold Banks, a retired professor of Comparative Literature and Afghan Studies, is waiting for his adopted daughter to return from teaching in Afghanistan, her native country. When Nazrullah, an Afghan refugee, suddenly arrives on his Nebraska doorstep armed only with his daughter's copies of The Diary of Anne Frank and The Old Man and the Sea, the two men become unlikely roommates. Set in both Maidan Shar, Afghanistan and Omaha, Nebraska, Heartland is the story of a father, his determined daughter, and a journey towards mercy.

