59E59 Theaters Announces Casting for BAROCOCO and FIRST DOWN

59E59 Theaters has announced the casts of BAROCOCO and First Down. Devised by Happenstance Theater, BAROCOCO is set to perform in Theater B, where the show will begin previews February 9 and open February 13 for a run through March 6, 2022. First Down, produced by Noor Theatre, is scheduled to start performances in Theater C on February 18 and open February 24, ending its limited run on March 5, 2022.

The cast of BAROCOCO will include Gwen Grastorf, Caleb Jaster, Mark Jaster, Sabrina Selma Mandell, Sarah Olmsted Thomas, and Alex Vernon.

BAROCOCO is a collaboratively innovative ensemble work devised by DC-based performance group Happenstance Theater and directed by its co-Artistic Directors, Mark Jaster and Sabrina Selma Mandell. Lighting design is by Daniel Weissglass, costume design and wig construction are by Sabrina Selma Mandell, costume construction is by Nancy Mendez, and fight choreography is by Brad Waller. Darielle Shandler serves as Stage Manager, and Caroline Copeland is the Period Movement Consultant.

Driven by physical comedy and precise choreography, BAROCOCO dives into the late Baroque and flaunts 18th-century finery, wigs, panniers, gestural styling, elaborate ornamentation, and the excesses of Rococo in this unique theatrical experience. A charming and charismatic six-person ensemble exposes an indulgent aristocratic lifestyle precariously perched on the edge of its extinction. Happenstance Theater invites you to experience the charade - from parlor games to pantomime, from the exquisite to the revolting - in this delightful comedy of manners.

The performance schedule for BAROCOCO at 59E59's Theater B is as follows: Tuesday - Friday at 7:15pm, Saturday at 2:15pm and 7:15pm, and Sunday at 2:15pm.

BAROCOCO is recommended for audience members 12 years and older.

Tickets to BAROCOCO begin at $30 and are on sale now at 59e59.org/shows/show-detail/barococo-2022.

59E59 also announced casting today for the world premiere of SEVAN's new play, First Down. The 90-minute play is directed by Johanna McKeon (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) and presented by Noor Theatre.

The cast of First Down will include Peter Romano* (Othello), Hend Ayoub* (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo), and Olivia AbiAssi* (The Commons).

*Denotes member of Actors Equity Association (AEA).

First Down will feature set design by Jacob A. Climer, lighting design by Christopher Brown, sound design by UptownWorks, and costume design by Dina El-Aziz. Hanako Rodriguez is the Stage Manager.

Montana native George Berri is a national sports sensation, beloved hometown hero, and one of the NFL's best players. But he's about to create a perfect storm of personal, professional, and political conflict as he wrestles with the decision to reveal who he really is at the Super Bowl. He wants to tell the world he's an Arab-Muslim by praying during the national anthem. The costs of his choice may be more than he bargained for. First Down is the first in a triptych of Muslim plays examining crises and questions of identity and faith in modern America.

The performance schedule for First Down at 59E59's Theater C is as follows: Tuesday - Friday at 7:30pm, Saturday at 2:30pm and 7:30pm, and Sunday at 2:30pm.

First Down is recommended for audience members 13 years and older due to nudity and content.

Tickets to First Down begin at $20 and are on sale now at 59e59.org/shows/show-detail/first-down.