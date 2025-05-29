WINGS OF TIME Comes to the Norwegian Opera

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From 29 May to 14 June, the Oslo Opera House will host a unique event in the international dance world. The Norwegian National ballet celebrates the artistry of Jiří Kylián, the world’s greatest living choreographer, as he summarizes his life's work through a parade of ballets, installations, films and photographic art.

The festival will affect the entire Oslo Opera House, with sculptures on the glass facade, a photo exhibition on the studio stage, dancing on the roof of the Opera House, and the world premiere of the installation Ensō on the side stage. On the Main Stage, seven of the world’s most beautiful and most profound ballets ever made will be performed, and the audience is invited to special screenings of Kylián’s films, accompanied by dancers and acknowledged trumpeter Nils Petter Molvær. Jiří Kylián has personally curated the festival and has chosen to present this grand retrospective of his life's work at the Oslo Opera House.

"We are overwhelmed that Jiří Kylián chose to make such a festival here in Oslo. Wings of Time will embody all of what has made the world's foremost dance poet what he is, and it underlines his unique relationship with Norway, the Oslo Opera House and the Norwegian National Ballet." – Ingrid Lorentzen, Artistic Director of the Norwegian National Ballet.

