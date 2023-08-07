SLEEPING BEAUTY is Now Playing at Den Norske Opera

Performances run through 24 September 2023.

By: Aug. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Jonas Brother Set 50 New Tour Dates; How to Get Tickets in in Brooklyn, Las Vegas, Europe Photo 1 Jonas Brother Set 50 New Tour Dates; How to Get Tickets
Jan Garbarek Comes to Den Norske Opera Next Month Photo 2 Jan Garbarek Comes to Den Norske Opera Next Month

SLEEPING BEAUTY is Now Playing at Den Norske Opera

Sleeping Beauty is now playing at Den Norske Opera. Performances run through 24 September 2023.

Well-known adventure with a twist

Aurora, the fairies, the royal couple and a castle are all included, but the characters have been rewritten – and the normally wicked fairy Carabosse has plenty of reason to feel despair.  

Who kisses Aurora awake from her 100-year sleep?

We are all familiar with the story. During the christening of Princess Aurora, the uninvited Carabosse casts a horrible spell: on her 16th birthday, Aurora will prick her finger on a spinning wheel's spindle and die. Fortunately, the Lilac Fairy manages to weave her own spell, so that the princess is to sleep for 100 years, to be awakened by a prince.  

Rooted in the classic tale 

The super duo of Tchaikovsky and Marius Petipa created the ballet Sleeping Beauty. The story itself originates from Charles Perrault’s fairytale from the 1600s. The curtain went up on the ballet in St. Petersburg in 1890 for the first time – and the rest is ballet history. To this very day, Sleeping Beauty continues to rank among the top ten most popular ballets. 

A magician with dance steps 

German choreographer Spuck is known as a master of creating narrative ballets and is behind such Norwegian National Ballet successes as Anna Karenina and Woyzeck. His Sleeping Beauty was performed to a full house in Zurich – and is a feast for both the eyes and the ears.

  • Co-production between the Zurich Ballet and Norwegian National Ballet 
  • Free introduction (in norwegian) one hour before the performance



RELATED STORIES - Norway

1
Jan Garbarek Comes to Den Norske Opera Next Month Photo
Jan Garbarek Comes to Den Norske Opera Next Month

Oslo Jazzfestival 2023 har gleden av å presentere Jan Garbarek Group featuring Trilok Gurtu som åpningskonsert i Den Norske Opera & Ballett.

2
Queen Sonja Singing Competition Comes to Den Norske Opera Next Month Photo
Queen Sonja Singing Competition Comes to Den Norske Opera Next Month

Intense excitement and panache are key words when the stage is set for the final of the Queen Sonja Singing Competition! Six finalists sing opera arias, together with the Norwegian National Opera Orchestra under the direction of conductor James Gaffigan.

3
FRAM Comes to Den Norske Opera in September Photo
FRAM Comes to Den Norske Opera in September

An elderly woman, the anthropologist Ameli, is on her deathbed. She fantasises about being on board the Fram on its way to the North Pole, together with Nansen and his Arctic explorers. On this journey, anything can happen. And it does.  

4
BALLETTSKOLENS OPPTAKSPROVE Comes to to Den Norske Opera Next Month Photo
BALLETTSKOLENS OPPTAKSPROVE Comes to to Den Norske Opera Next Month

Har du en gutt eller jente som drømmer om å danse ballett i Nøtteknekkeren, Light of Passage eller kanskje Tornerose?  Da har du sjansen nå, mellom 24. august og 6. september! 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok Video Video: Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
First Look at RENT at The Muny Video
First Look at RENT at The Muny
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances Video
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances
View all Videos

Norway SHOWS

Recommended For You