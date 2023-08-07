Sleeping Beauty is now playing at Den Norske Opera. Performances run through 24 September 2023.

Well-known adventure with a twist

Aurora, the fairies, the royal couple and a castle are all included, but the characters have been rewritten – and the normally wicked fairy Carabosse has plenty of reason to feel despair.

Who kisses Aurora awake from her 100-year sleep?

We are all familiar with the story. During the christening of Princess Aurora, the uninvited Carabosse casts a horrible spell: on her 16th birthday, Aurora will prick her finger on a spinning wheel's spindle and die. Fortunately, the Lilac Fairy manages to weave her own spell, so that the princess is to sleep for 100 years, to be awakened by a prince.

Rooted in the classic tale

The super duo of Tchaikovsky and Marius Petipa created the ballet Sleeping Beauty. The story itself originates from Charles Perrault’s fairytale from the 1600s. The curtain went up on the ballet in St. Petersburg in 1890 for the first time – and the rest is ballet history. To this very day, Sleeping Beauty continues to rank among the top ten most popular ballets.

A magician with dance steps

German choreographer Spuck is known as a master of creating narrative ballets and is behind such Norwegian National Ballet successes as Anna Karenina and Woyzeck. His Sleeping Beauty was performed to a full house in Zurich – and is a feast for both the eyes and the ears.