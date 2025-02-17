SING-A-LONG OPERA! Comes to Den Norske Opera This Weekend

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Now you finally have the opportunity to sing together with opera singers, the Opera Chorus and Opera Orchestra in the most iconic performance venue in the country! Do you know that feeling? When an entire auditorium or stadium gets to sing along to Beautiful Saviour or You’ll Never Walk Alone? Sing-a-longs are among the most powerful and enjoyable activities that bring people together and let us experience ourselves as part of something greater.

Imagine singing together with 1,400 people in a full Oslo Opera House – together with some of the country’s best opera singers, the Opera Chorus and Opera Orchestra! We now invite you to be part of this magical experience.

Grab your friends, family or colleagues for an evening like no other. Together we’ll sing popular melodies from the wonderful world of opera and musicals. The lyrics will be displayed karaoke style. You also get to sit back, relax and enjoy music performed by amazing musicians.

The emcees for the evening event will be Kim Wigaard, best known for his work on the NRK TV show Demenskoret, and the Norwegian National Opera’s very own Eli Kristin Hanssveen. Cathrine Winnes will be conducting.

Sing-a-long opera! is part of the Norwegian National Opera’s umbrella project ‘Opera for all’, which aims to spotlight, strengthen and foster the connection between opera, singing and public health. The project is made possible with the support of Sparebankstiftelsen.

