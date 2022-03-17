LA BAYADERE Comes to Norwegian National Ballet Next Week

Ever since its first premiere in St. Petersburg in 1877, this ballet about the temple dancer (bayadère) Nikiya has captivated audiences. So did the Norwegian National Ballet in 2019, when the press described their version of La Bayadère as "a masterpiece" - and "hypnotic in its precision".

The version that is returning to the Main Stage was created for the American Ballet Theatre by the legendary Russian dancer Natalia Makarova, whose ballet is based on Marius Petipa's original choreography.

(...) The Norwegian company's female corps de ballet was absolutely breathtaking in the all-important "Kingdom of the Shades" scene...

- JONATHAN GRAY, DANCING TIMES

A rare opportunity to see the classic that became controversial

There are several reasons why La Bayadère has become the legendary classic it is: the strikingly beautiful ensemble scenes, the virtuous solos, the grand emotions, and the deeply human theme - all placed in an exotic fairy tale world.

The piece also contains numerous aspects that may be difficult for today's audiences to identify with. For this reason, ballet houses around the world are currently engaging in dialogue about whether this and other classics still deserves a rightful place in the repertoire. With its exotic elements and opium dreams, it gives us an escapist tableau from another world - like the operas and ballets of the 1800s often offered audiences an escape from reality and everyday life; a journey to a magical place.

This spring, La Bayadère is part of the National Ballet's series The Others, which through performances, conversations and debates raises questions about the role of ballet and art in society in general.

Spectacular scenes

In an Oriental-inspired setting, Nikiya and Princess Gamzatti fight over the warrior prince Solor, putting their heart into brilliant dance. La Bayadère includes The Kingdom of the Shades - the iconic dream scene with 28 female dancers together on stage.

Russian classic

Natalia Makarova's version of La Bayadère descends from the original production from 1877. The ballet was often performed in the former Soviet Union and was part of the Russian repertoire with which Makarova grew up. In the West, La Bayadère was not performed until 1961, when the Kirov Ballet toured with The Kingdom of the Shades.

La Bayadère is a production from the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, in London.

Performances run 22 March - 7 April. Learn more at https://operaen.no/en/Productions/la-bayadere-ballet/.