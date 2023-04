Den Norske Opera Presents Digital Production of THE LISTENERS

April 10, 2023

The refugee crisis is one of the greatest humanitarian crises of our lifetime. In the award-winning Flight Pattern from 2017, Crystal Pite portrays a human catastrophe, with her distinct language of movement and in a fearless and empathetic manner. Parallel to the expansion of the work from one to three acts, Europe once again finds itself in a situation that was the springboard for Flight Pattern, with millions of people being forced to leave their homes.