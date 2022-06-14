BWW Review: FANNY UND ALEXANDER – Original Cast Recording – Haunting Adaptation of Bergman's Classic Movie!

It is not every day a new Norwegian musical gets a cast recording. A reason for this is the fact that new original material is seldom produced in a big scale in this country, and let alone getting the proper treatment every musical should get - namely to get immortalized so that we can enjoy them, way after the last performance was played. As a result of the big institutions not really taking this genre seriously and especially new original musicals creative teams such as Gisle Kverndokk and Øystein Wiik must look elsewhere to get their work produced. Which is why Fanny & Alexander, based on Ingmar Bergman's Swedish classic, is sung in... German.

Landestheater Linz, which is based in Austria, is an Opera house that employs both opera singers as well as musical theatre performers under the same roof. The theatre produces both the big money-makers, but also new original works. Brava!

Fanny & Alexander was originally slated to open a few years ago, but then the pandemic happened and put all plans on hold, but it finally opened earlier this year. I had the pleasure of witnessing a workshop in Norway back in 2018, so I was eagerly awaiting listening to the end result and it did not disappoint. It's a gripping listen.

The plot focuses on two siblings Fanny and Alexander and their large family in Uppsala, Sweden during the first decade of the twentieth century. Following the death of the children's father (Karsten Kenzel), their mother (Sanne Mieloo) remarries a prominent bishop (David Arnsperger) who becomes abusive towards Alexander for his vivid imagination.

This is the first time since Stephen Sondheim's "A Little Night Music" that an Ingmar Bergman movie has been musicalized (excluding operas). And since Bergman's movies often have common denominators it is hard not to look for comparisons in the music. Kverndokk writes beautiful, often haunting melodies but it is never obvious where the path may lead. I love his chromatic styke which makes his melodies exciting and fresh, while at the same time never straying too far away for it not to feel relatable. While his music pays respects to the old masters of musical theatre, his style is very much his own. In regards to comparisons to "A Little Night Music" the opening (Laterna Magica) is a haunting dreamlike waltz that feels very much like a transformed theme from that show, but this may or may not be intentional, but I hope it is.

Øystein Wiik's lyrics are poetic in nature. The language is never more modernized than that it keeps the spirit of Bergman's intact, as well as all characters motives and emotions. The translation is also very close to the original text. The libretto does not shy away from the darker aspects of the human spirit, but there is indeed much humor in the text as well. Songs like " Majs Konditorei" is a prime example of this. While the some of the most beautiful words and music have been given to the "antagonist" in the piece. Edvard, the bishop who seduces Emilie, Fanny and Alexanders mother does this in a haunting duet called "Still in deinen Armen". Both characters shares a repressed passion and sexuality. She has not experienced this in her marriage while he is a man of God. Since he ends up being such an evil character later on, this moment is essential to understand while Emilie chooses him.



This musical is very much an ensemble piece, and the music is often driven by the characters emotions, hidden under the surface, but the the music reveals them. For anyone who have experienced any sort of mental or physical abuse the atmospheric score and words can feel all too familiar. The scenes between between Edvard and Alexander are not pleasant to listen to, but they are intended to be. They encompass the fright and frustration of Alexander (As well as Bergman, as this was based on his own experiences with his stepfather). Thankfully there as counter points such as the finale "Wonneland" which serves as a tribute to both the theatre and to life itself.

The singing and acting of all performers are intact here, and I am glad they decided to record live performances instead of doing it in a studio. I am really impressed by all the children. Especially Gabriel Federspieler's rendition of "Die schöne Arabella". There are also smaller moments that made me listen again and again. An example of this is "Wenn ich für immer geh'" where I was really moved by Karsten Kenzel as the dying Oscar. David Arnsperger and Sanne Mieloo gives the most powerful moments of this recording. Arnsperger has a beautiful baritone voice, and his commanding portrayal of Edvard is wonderful to listen to. Sanne Mieloo embrace both the strong and maternal qualities, as well as the passion that Bergman envisioned for Emilie's character.

The cast recording does what any great cast recording should. It keeps the spirit of the show and is a testament for future listeners long after the final performance. It makes me really wish I had seen this production live. I really hope to enjoy this musical in a venue in Norway, hopefully soon.

The cast recording can be enjoyed on both Spotify or Apple Music.



FANNY UND ALEXANDER

MUSICAL NACH DEM FILM VON Ingmar Bergman

LIBRETTO VON ØYSTEIN WIIK | MUSIK VON GISLE KVERNDOKK

Orchestrierung von Gisle Kverndokk

Deutsch von Elke Ranzinger und Roman Hinze



Musikalische Leitung Tom Bitterlich

Inszenierung Matthias Davids

Bühne Hans Kudlich

Kostüme Susanne Hubrich

Video Jonatan Salgado Romero

Lichtdesign Helmut Janacs

Dramaturgie Arne Beeker

Nachdirigat Juheon Han

Auftragswerk des Landestheaters Linz

Uraufführung am 16. April 2022 | Schauspielhaus Linz

Künstlerische Leitung Musical

am Landestheater Linz Matthias Davids

Helena Ekdahl Franziska Stanner

Oscar Karsten Kenzel

Emilie Sanne Mieloo

Alexander Gabriel Federspieler / Matthias Körber

Gustav Adolf Max Niemeyer

Alma Nina Weiß

Carl Gernot Romic

Lydia Daniela Dett

Edvard Vergérus David Arnsperger

Blenda Birgit Zamulo

Henrietta Tina Schöltzke

Isak Jacobi Klaus Brantzen

Maj Hanna Kastner

Ismael Retzinsky Alois Mühlbacher

Aron Retzinsky Lukas Sandmann

Fanny Aurelia Naveau / Muriel Nova

Jenny Viktoria Gruber / Rosa Gruber

Justina / Rosa Celina dos Santos