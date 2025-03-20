World Ballet Company's THE GREAT GATSBY Ballet Coming to Norfolk in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



World Ballet Company has announced its new production, “The Great Gatsby” - a Broadway-style take on the iconic story. The tour will visit more than 140 cities across the United States from February 6 through November 24 including a stop in Norfolk on May 3 at Chrysler Hall. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the Scope Arena box office and at Ticketmaster.

The dazzling new show adapts the F. Scott Fitzgerald novel of ill-fated love and American Dream to ballet form, taking audiences back in time to the lavish decadence of the Roaring Twenties. The production features an all-star creative team, including sensual choreography from Ilya Zhivoy performed to an original, lively jazz score from Anna Drubich, sumptuous sets by Sergei Novikov, video projection by Mikki Kunntu and glamorous costumes by Sonya Vartanyan that capture the allure of the Jazz Age.

According to audience surveys, more than 60 percent of World Ballet Company audiences experience ballet for the first time with these productions, which is crucial to the company's mission. The Great Gatsby Ballet will take place at 7:00 pm on Saturday, May 3 at Chrysler Hall.

ABOUT WORLD BALLET COMPANY

The World Ballet Company is driven by the belief that ballet is for everyone. Based in Los Angeles, and led by Sasha Gorskaya and Gulya Hartwick, World Ballet Company expands audiences for ballet and creates a new structure for world-class ballet productions. With no corporate or donor backing, it leverages decades of combined entertainment expertise to create, produce, and tour original productions that appeal to newcomers and seasoned balletgoers alike. By presenting in cities with less access to ballet, the company introduces the art form to new audiences while offering established ballet fans an annual occasion to look forward to.

The company is composed of renowned professional dancers representing over ten countries. The family-friendly productions feature timeless scores, rich storytelling, vivid hand-painted sets, and stunning hand-crafted costumes. To date, World Ballet Company has travelled to more than 280 cities reaching an audience of more than 500,000, many of whom are first time attendees to a ballet.

Comments