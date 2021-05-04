Virginia Stage Company to Host Hybrid Virtual and In-Person Gala

Virginia Stage Company will announced its second virtual gala. Due to the pandemic, last year's Gala was moved to an online format. This year, VSC is offering online and very limited in-person tickets. Patrons and fans of the arts are welcome to enjoy a festive evening from the comfort of their couch, or at the splendor of the Wells!

The evening will be filled with fan-favorite performances, a virtual silent auction, and other surprises to help raise funds for Virginia Stage Company.

The 2021 Gala's theme is "Set the Stage!" in anticipation of our Season 43, which will be announced for the first time at the event.

"We're so excited to bring VSC fans together in a unique virtual event filled with performances from some of the most memorable talent to grace our stage." says Gala Chair and board member, Jackie King.

Tax-deductible tickets to the Gala are on sale now, and begin at $10. Table Host packages and Sponsorships available to fit any budget - please contact Kandis Hyde for additional details or if you have any questions.

Silent Auction details to be announced soon. Check vastage.org/gala21 for more details!

Virginia Stage Company is southeastern Virginia's leading theatre destination, normally serving an audience of over 58,000 annually both at the Wells Theatre and throughout the community. Since the shutdown in March, 2020, the Stage Company has pivoted to online content and has shared over 7,000 hours of free virtual content that has served more than 13,000 participants across the country. Virginia Stage Company's mission is to "enrich, educate, and entertain the region by creating and producing theatrical art of the highest quality."

Get your tickets here!