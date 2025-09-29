Virginia Stage Company To Present Kate Hamill’s EMMA At The Wells Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Virginia Stage Company invites audiences to the Wells Theatre this fall as Emma takes the stage October 22– November 9, 2025, in a new adaptation by playwright Kate Hamill.

Set against period costumes and Regency settings, this production infuses Austen’s mischievous heroine with contemporary flair. Hamill’s Emma is a laugh-out-loud matchmaker tale full of sharp language, playful staging, and music that gives the classic story a fresh rhythm.

“Jane Austen laid the groundwork for the screwball comedy,” said director Tom Quaintance. “Kate Hamill embraces that and has created an entirely delightful adaptation that is both deeply true to the source and strikingly original. I am entirely besotted with this play, this cast, and the entire creative team.”

The production stars Anna Crivelli (Evil, CBS; Yale School of Drama) as Emma Woodhouse and Rishan Dhamija (Blue Bloods, CBS; WeCrashed, Apple TV+) as George Knightley. A versatile ensemble of eight actors will juggle multiple roles, heightening the fast-paced farce and comedic sparkle.

Beyond the stage, Virginia Stage Company is extending the experience with Regency-inspired special events, including a Halloween costume contest (Emma’s Night of Mischief and Masquerade), Regency dance lessons, themed teas, and more.

Available now at vastage.org or by calling (757) 627-1234. Discounts available for students, groups, and the military.