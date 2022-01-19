Virginia Film Festival Receives $20,000 Grant From National Endowment For The Arts

The Virginia Film Festival has been approved for a $20,000 Grants for Arts Projects Award from the National Endowment for the Arts to support the 2022 Virginia Film Festival. The VAFF is among 1,248 projects across America totaling $28,840,000 that were selected to receive this first round fiscal year 2022 funding in the Grants for Arts Projects category.

"The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support projects like this one from the Virginia Film Festival that help support the community's creative economy," said NEA Acting Chair Ann Eilers. "The Virginia Film Festival in Charlottesville is among the arts organizations that are using the arts as a source of strength, a path to well-being, and providing access and opportunity for people to connect and find joy through the arts."

"We are honored that the National Endowment for the Arts has recognized our commitment to using the arts to benefit our community through this generous grant," said Jody Kielbasa, Director of the Virginia Film Festival and Vice-Provost for the Arts at the University of Virginia. "Especially as we continue through these collective challenges brought on us by the pandemic, it is imperative that we continue to recognize the ways in which the arts can lift us up, bring us together as a community, and help us to navigate an increasingly complex world."

The Virginia Film Festival is a program of the University of Virginia and the Office of the Provost and Vice Provost for the Arts.

Plans for the 2022 Virginia Film Festival are currently underway and will be announced at a later date. To learn more about the VAFF, visit virginiafilmfestival.org.

For more information on projects included in the NEA's Grants for Arts Projects award announcement, visit arts.gov/about/news.