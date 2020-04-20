Toby Keith and Hanson added to Innsbrook After Hours 2020 Season

Innsbrook After Hours announced that HANSON will perform on Wednesday, July 22nd and Toby Keith will perform on Saturday, August 1 at the SERVPRO of Richmond Pavilion. Waterloo Revival is set to open for Toby Keith. Tickets for both shows go on sale this Friday, April 24th at 10:00 AM at www.innsbrookafterhours.com. A limited number of discounted early bird general admission tickets will be available for one week, April 24-30. .

In 1992, brothers, Isaac, Taylor and Zac, started HANSON before they could drive a car. The Young Brothers started out performing classic rock, soul music and their own material, making for a unique harmony of soulful rock. After five years, HANSON released two albums and saw a meteoric rise with their hit single "Mmmbop," which received multiple Grammy nominations. HANSON's momentum continued as they produced "Where's The Love", "I Will Come To You", and "Weird," which all gained spots in the Top 40 hit singles. The brothers were never driven by fame, but rather to create great art, inspire connection and cultivate community, which makes them loved by fans. HANSON has never been driven by trends or fame, but instead is fueled by the personal drive to create great art, inspire connection and cultivate community. Those qualities are at the root of the band's longevity and lasting connection with fans.

The familiar maxim of the triple threat - singer, songwriter, musician - doesn't begin to cover it for Toby Keith, one of the modern era's most complete self-directed hitmakers. From the moment he released his debut, hit single "Should've Been A Cowboy," the engine driving everything has been the music. He writes it. He arranges and produces it. And he releases it on his own record label, Show Dog Nashville. At the core is his songwriting, as recognized in his 2015 induction into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame in New York City. The Nashville Songwriters Association International named him Songwriter/Artist of the Decade and he is a three-time BMI Country Songwriter/Artist of the Year. His songs have received more than 95 million BMI performances on commercial radio stations worldwide, making him the organization's top country songwriter in terrestrial country radio. In addition, Keith's albums have sold more than 40 million copies and his tours have drawn more than a million fans each year for more than a decade straight.

Now in its 35th season, Innsbrook After Hours has brought some of the greatest concerts to the Central Virginia area. Already on sale are Billy Currington June 20th, Aaron Lewis June 24th, Killer Queen & The Rocket Man Show July 8th, Tower of Power July 9th, Indigo Girls July 15th, Ludacris July 18th, Lynyrd Skynyrd July 23rd, Blues Traveler and JJ Grey and MoFro on July 30th, Get The Led Out August 6th, Jamey Johnson August 7th, ABBA The Concert August 8th, Jamey Johnson August 9th, the Steve Miller Band and Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives August 12th, Train with Vertical Horizon August 14th, Chase Rice August 15th, The Commodores August 20th, and Steve Earle and Los Lobos September 4th. More shows will be announced soon.



Tickets for HANSON on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 and Toby Keith on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Innsbrook After Hours go on sale this Friday, April 24th at 10:00 AM at www.innsbrookafterhours.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). A limited number of early bird general admission tickets will be available for one week. Gates for both concerts are set to open at 5:00 PM. No refunds. Innsbrook After Hours is located at the SERVPRO of Richmond Pavilion, 4901 Lake Brook Dr. Glen Allen, VA.





Related Articles Shows View More Central Virginia Stories