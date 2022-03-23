The College Of Visual And Performing Arts At George Mason University Announces Covid-19 Policy Update

The College of Visual and Performing Arts at George Mason University announces an update to the vaccination/testing policy for audiences at the Center for the Arts in Fairfax and the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas, beginning May 2, 2022. After close consultation with the health and safety leaders at George Mason University, it has been determined that current health conditions allow the venues to discontinue requiring patrons to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result upon entry into most events, as of May 2, 2022.

Beginning May 2, 2022, audience members will not be required to show proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test result prior to attending most events, except when required by the event organizer or artist. If proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result is required for a specific performance, it will be indicated on the webpage with event details.

Face coverings will continue to be required for indoor performances. The venues are implementing a step-down approach to the current pandemic policies. This approach also includes assessing the masking policy. The venues will announce any changes to this policy with at least 14 days notice on their website.

Dean of the College of Visual and Performing Arts and Executive Director of the Hylton Center Rick Davis shares, "Our audiences, artists, staff, and community members have been wonderful partners in the effort to contain COVID-19. Thanks to their dedication, we have been able to return to live performance and remain safe. While this virus is still worthy of concern, and caution is still appropriate, we are looking forward to easing our restrictions soon. We appreciate everyone who has helped us keep the arts alive and well during this challenging time."

Events scheduled from March 23, 2022 through May 1, 2022 at all CVPA venues will continue with the previously announced safety protocol.

Patrons with tickets to upcoming events who have concerns about the updated policy may contact the venue Ticket Offices:

Center for the Arts: (text) stagecfa@gmu.edu, (voice) 703-993-2787

Hylton Center: (text) hylton@gmu.edu, (voice) 703-993-7759

CVPA Event and Performance COVID-19 Vaccination Policy Effective through May 1, 2022:

Proof of vaccination and matching photo ID will be required upon entry into the venue in the form of a physical vaccination card, a digital copy on a mobile device, a printout from a medical provider or an individual's state vaccine registry.

Patrons who are not vaccinated (including those under age 12) must provide proof of negative COVID-19 test prior to entering the venue.

Acceptable negative results must be from either CDC approved:

Rapid Antigen tests within 48 hours of performance time or

PCR tests within 72 hours of performance time



Self-administered or at-home COVID-19 test results will not be accepted.

Acceptable results must be displayed upon entry into the venue either digitally on a mobile device or printed.

This policy applies to all attendees, including those who did not purchase tickets. All members of an attending party ages two and up must be prepared to wear face coverings when indoors.

Proof of vaccination/COVID-19 test results will not be required for audiences at outdoor events.

