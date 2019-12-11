THE SANTALAND DIARIES At Virginia Stage Company!

This irreverent holiday comedy returns to Virginia Stage for its third go-round on the Wells Theatre stage. Based on the memoir of award-winning comedic author David Sedaris, this one-man show recounts his days as a struggling writer working to make ends meet as one Santa's Elves at Macy's Department Store. Drunken Santas, flirtatious actors, and aggressive parents abound. Enjoy the holiday season with laughter, drink, and merry spirits at the Wells. Only 7 performances!

Virginia Stage Company invites "mature elves only" to a Bourbon Tasting with Ironclad Distillery. Ironclad is a local, family-owned distillery focused on creating authentic bourbon. This is a one night only event, December 19, 2019. Tickets to the Bourbon Tasting are an additional $5.

You're invited to our Ugly Sweater Party! Wear your most festive Holiday sweater to The Santaland Diaries on December 21 for your chance to win a 2nd Act Membership, which includes tickets to the remaining 4 shows in Season 41:

Sense & Sensibility, The Legend of Georgia McBride,

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and The Hobbit

The Santaland Diaries runs for a limited time only with seven performances beginning December 12 and continues until December 21. Tickets are $35 with general admission seating.

Virginia Stage Company is southeastern Virginia's leading theatre destination, serving an audience of over 70,000 annually both at the Wells Theatre and throughout the community. Virginia Stage Company's mission is to "enrich, educate, and entertain the region by creating and producing theatrical art of the highest quality."





