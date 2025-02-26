THE PROM Will Open at Four County Players in March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As the next production of their 52nd Season in Barboursville, Four County Players will present THE PROM, opening March 7 on the Mainstage. THE PROM features Book and Lyrics by Chad Beguelin, Book by Bob Martin, Music by Matthew Sklar, and is based on an original concept by Jack Viertel.

Four eccentric Broadway stars are in desperate need of a new stage. So when they hear that trouble is brewing around a small-town prom, they know that it's time to put a spotlight on the issue...and themselves. The town's parents want to keep the high school dance on the straight and narrow-but when one student just wants to bring her girlfriend to prom, the entire town has a date with destiny. On a mission to transform lives, Broadway's brassiest join forces with a courageous girl and the town's citizens and the result is love that brings them all together. Winner of the Drama Desk Award for Best Musical, THE PROM expertly captures all the humor and heart of a classic musical comedy with a message that resonates with audiences now more than ever.

This production is directed by Edward Warwick White, with music direction by Kristin Baltes, choreography by Mariko Schaper Doktor, and vocal direction by Kate Lambert. THE PROM stars Sophie Elvgren as Emma Nolan, Veronica Schoenster as Alyssa Greene, Ken Wayne as Barry Glickman, Geri Carlson Sauls as Dee Dee Allen, Adam Hughes as Trent Oliver, Deandra McDonald as Angie Dickinson, Marc Schindler as Sheldon Saperstein, Tim Carlson as Principal Tom Hawkins, Rhys McRoberts as Kaylee, Teah Draper as Shelby, Connor Michael as Nick, Gian Seranno as Kevin, and Kristen Dillehunt as Mrs. Greene. The ensemble of supporting roles, dancers, and singers features Ila Cooper, Madison Gardner, Brian Johns, Susanna Johns, Jack Henry Harris, Alycia McGuire, Lisa Medders, Annie Urmanski, Chad Sokolowski, Charles Sokolowski, Hannah Vidaver, Katie Wall, Meghan Wallace, Tom Wallace, Piper Wells, Tres Wells, and Melina Zimet.

Rounding out the production staff are Scott Dunn as Production Stage Manager, Wendy Novicoff as Producer, Layne Rickabaugh as Assistant Stage Manager, Anna Stockdale as Costume Designer, Karen Schlicht and Susan Gass as Costume Assistants, Kerry Moran as Scenic Designer, Pete Davies as Lead Carpenter, Mary Speed as Scenic Painter, Kim Faulkinbury as Lighting Designer, David Hutchins as Sound Designer and Engineer, Meg Hoover as Properties Designer, Erica Haskins as Hair Consultant, Gary Warwick White as Production Manager, Devynn Thomas as Assistant Production Manager, and Nick Edelman as Shop and Build Supervisor.

THE PROM opens March 7, 2025, and runs weekends on the Mainstage through March 30, 2025. Friday & Saturday night performances are at 8PM, and Sunday matinees are at 2:30PM. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and students, $16 for children 12 and under, and all Friday tickets are $10. THE PROM contains explicit language and adult content. It is not recommended for audiences under the age of 13. Parental discretion advised.

