News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Spotlight: EDDIE IZZARD at Sandler Center for the Performing Arts

Eddie Izzard is coming to Virginia Beach!

By: Aug. 20, 2024
Spotlight: EDDIE IZZARD at Sandler Center for the Performing Arts Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Brilliant, hilarious and often bizarre, the one and only Eddie Izzard is back in the US! The Remix Tour Live promises to be an unforgettable night of thought provoking, intelligent and surreal stand-up comedy. As always with Eddie, expect the unexpected!

Actor, comedian, multi-marathon runner and political activist Eddie Izzard’s boundary-pushing career spans 35 years of record-breaking comedy tours and critically acclaimed film, TV, and theatre performances.

Tickets on sale to general public Friday, August 16th

Sandler Center for the Performing Arts
 

LATEST NEWS

Spotlight: EDDIE IZZARD at Sandler Center for the Performing Arts
MISERY Comes to Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach
Photos: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE National Tour Begins Rehearsals
HYPROV: IMPROV UNDER HYPNOSIS to Launch 49-City 'Yes, It's Real' Tour



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Shop Broadway

Videos