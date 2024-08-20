Spotlight: EDDIE IZZARD at Sandler Center for the Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brilliant, hilarious and often bizarre, the one and only Eddie Izzard is back in the US! The Remix Tour Live promises to be an unforgettable night of thought provoking, intelligent and surreal stand-up comedy. As always with Eddie, expect the unexpected!



Actor, comedian, multi-marathon runner and political activist Eddie Izzard’s boundary-pushing career spans 35 years of record-breaking comedy tours and critically acclaimed film, TV, and theatre performances.



Tickets on sale to general public Friday, August 16th



Sandler Center for the Performing Arts



