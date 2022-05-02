Second Show For Get The Led Out Added For Indian Ranch Summer Concert Series Plus

Indian Ranch announced that due to popular demand, a second show has been added for Get The Led Out on Friday, August 26, 2022. In addition, the lakeside venue announced that country singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson will return on Saturday, October 8, 2022.

Tickets go on-sale this Friday, May 6 at 10:00 AM at www.indianranch.com. The Insiders Club Presale will take place this Wednesday, May 4 at 10:00 AM to Thursday, May 5 at 10:00 PM. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for one week while supplies last.

From the bombastic and epic, to the folky and mystical, Get The Led Out (GTLO) have captured the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin and brought it to the concert stage.

The Philadelphia-based group consists of six veteran musicians intent on delivering Led Zeppelin live, like you've never heard before. Utilizing the multi-instrumentalists at their disposal, GTLO re-create the songs in all their depth and glory with the studio overdubs that Zeppelin themselves never performed. When you hear three guitars on the album...GTLO delivers three guitarists on stage. No wigs or fake English accents, GTLO brings what the audience wants...a high energy Zeppelin concert with an honest, heart-thumping intensity.

Dubbed by the media as "The American Led Zeppelin," Get The Led Out offers a strong focus on the early years. They also touch on the deeper cuts that were seldom, if ever heard in concert. GTLO also include a special "acoustic set" with Zep favorites such as "Tangerine" and "Hey Hey What Can I Do."

A GTLO concert mimics the "light and shade" that are the embodiment of "The Mighty Zep." Whether it's the passion and fury with which they deliver the blues-soaked, groove-driven rock anthems, it's their attention to detail and nuance that makes a Get The Led Out performance a truly awe-inspiring event!

Eleven-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and Indian Ranch fan favorite Jamey Johnson is "one of the greatest country singers of our time," according to the Washington Post. He is one of only a few people in the history of country music to win two Song of the Year Awards from both the CMA and ACMs.

His 2008 album, That Lonesome Song, was certified platinum for 1 million in sales, and his 2010 ambitious double album, The Guitar Song, received a gold certification.

In addition, he won two Song of the Year Trophies, for "Give It Away" and "In Color," both from the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association. He has received tremendous praise from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, The Wall Street Journal and other publications, many of which have hailed his albums as masterpieces.

In 2012, the Alabama native released his fifth studio album, a tribute project to late songwriter Hank Cochran. The Grammy-nominated Living for a Song: A Tribute to Hank Cochran paired him with Willie Nelson, Alison Krauss, Emmylou Harris, Ray Price, Elvis Costello, George Strait, Vince Gill and Merle Haggard.

In 2013, the Nashville Scene's 13th annual Country Music Critics' Poll named it the year's best album. (Two years earlier, the same poll named Johnson's The Guitar Song as the year's best album, and Johnson himself as best male vocalist, best songwriter and artist of the year).

Insiders Club memberships and GA Season Passes for the 2022 Summer Concert Series are on sale now. The Indian Ranch Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. GA Season Passes include a general admission ticket to every show in the Indian Ranch Summer Concert Series. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and are available at www.indianranch.com/memberships.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Already on sale are concerts with Bruce in the USA on May 21st, Trace Adkins on June 5th, The Outlaws on June 11th, The Mavericks on June 19th, Dark Desert Eagles on June 25th, Michael Franti & Spearhead on July 2nd, Get The Led Out on July 8th, Scotty McCreery on July 9th, Little River Band on July 17th, Ann Wilson of Heart on July 23rd, Three Dog Night on July 24th, The Pike Hairfest on July 30th, TESLA on July 31st, "Weird Al" Yankovic on August 5th, Collective Soul and Switchfoot on August 6th, Lost 80's Live on August 7th, ABBA The Concert on August 12th, Badfish on August 13th, Home Free on August 20th, Extreme on September 2nd, Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners on September 3rd, and The Pike Rokfest on September 10th. More shows will be announced soon.



Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield.