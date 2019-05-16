Richmond Triangle Players Closes 2019-20 Season with Central Virginia Premiere of GREY GARDENS

Richmond Triangle Players brings its 2019-20 season to a close with the Central Virginia premiere of the musical Grey Gardens, opening Friday June 14, 2019, at 8 pm, following two low-priced previews on Wednesday and Thursday, June 12 and 13 at 8 pm. The production will run through Saturday, July 13.

The musical, with book by Doug Wright, music by Scott Frankel, and lyrics by Michael Korie, is based on the iconic documentary about Jacquie O's most infamous relatives, and takes us on a journey deep into the wild and wonderful walls of Grey Gardens, the once-posh Long Island estate that has fallen into mysterious disrepair. Act One imagines where it all began for the legendary mother-daughter duo, while in Act Two they become the Edies, both Big and Little, we all know and love. With dialogue from the 1975 documentary and a score of original songs, this musical is unique, hilarious and heart-breaking. The Broadway production was nominated for 10 Tony Awards in 2007, and has played continuously in regional theaters for the last decade.

Returning to RTP as Big Edie in Act One and Little Edie in Act Two, the roles that brought the production's original star Christine Ebersole thunderous acclaim, will be Richmond Theatre Critics Circle Award Winner Susan Sanford. Susan won an Artsie (RTCC Award) for her performance in RTP's hit production of the musical It Shoulda Been You, as well as for her role in Cadence Theatre Company's Appropriate. She has also appeared at RTP in last fall's Sondheim on Sondheim.

Playing Little Edie in Act One and Big Edie in Act Two are, respectively, Grey Garrett and Boomie Pederson. Both have appeared in multiple productions at RTP, with Garrett winning an Artsie for her role as Judy Garland in The Boy from Oz. She recently finished playing the leading role in Swift Creek Mill's production of Bright Star. Boomie Pederson made her RTP debut in the acclaimed ensemble of Angels in America: Millennium Approaches and recently appeared in RTP's mid-Atlantic premiere of Trans Scripts. She was Artsie-nominated for the title role in Mother Courage at TheatreLAB.

Rounding out the cast are RTP favorites Kirk Morton (La Cage aux Folles, It Shoulda Been You) as Major Bouvier and Norman Vincent Peale, Eddie Webster (Corpus Christi) as Little Edie's accompanist George Gould Strong, and Durron Tyre (It Should Been You, Sondheim on Sondheim) as Brooks Sr. and Brooks Jr. Making their RTP debuts are Elijah Williams as Joseph Kennedy Jr. and Jerry, Caroline Berry as young Jacqueline Bouvier, and Anya Rothman as her sister Lee. Elizabeth Kaufman is the Swing.

RTP's production is directed by Debra Clinton, with music direction by Kim Fox and Vocal Supervision by Stephen Rudlin. Scenic Design is by Frank Foster, Costume Design by Ruth Hedberg, Lighting Design by Matthew Banes, and Sound Design by Joey Luck. Sharon Gregory is the Production Stage Manager.

All performances will take place at Richmond Triangle Players' home at the Robert B. Moss Theatre at 1300 Altamont Avenue, just northwest of the intersection of Arthur Ashe Boulevard and West Broad Street. Reserved seat tickets ($35 for Thursday evenings and Sunday matinees; $40 for Friday and Saturday evenings; $20for the two previews) can be purchased online at RTP's website at www.rtriangle.org, on RTP's facebook page, or by leaving a message on the RTP Ticket hotline at 804-346-8113. Discounts are available for groups, and student tickets are always just $10.

RTP's Robert B. Moss Theatre is a 4000-square foot performing arts facility accommodating flexible seating arrangements for up to 90 patrons. The building features fully ADA-compliant access and comfortable restrooms, as well as a generous bar, and catering capability, and is also available for cabaret performances and private events.





