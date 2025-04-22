RIPCORD Comes to Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Little Theatre of Virginia Beach has announced its upcoming production of Ripcord, a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud comedy by David Lindsay-Abaire, running from May 23 through June 15, 2025.

In Ripcord, two unlikely roommates in a retirement community—spunky, spirited Abby and her cautious, wary new neighbor Marilyn—find themselves locked in a battle of wills. The stakes? A coveted spot by the window in their shared room. What begins as a simple rivalry escalates into a series of outrageous challenges, from skydiving to high-stakes pranks, with both women determined to win. A delightful blend of humor and heart, this show is a rollercoaster of absurdity, wit, and unexpected friendship.

Directed by Sherry Forbes, Ripcord is a quirky, touching exploration of aging, competition, and the relationships that develop under the most unlikely of circumstances. Whether it's skydiving, scheming, or simply trying to outwit one another, Abby and Marilyn's rivalry proves that sometimes the best way to find a friend is through a series of hilariously absurd challenges.

Come and experience this hilarious new comedy at the Little Theatre of Virginia Beach! Whether you're a fan of comedy, drama, or simply enjoy a night out at the theater, Ripcord promises to deliver an evening of laughter, heart, and a good time.

Ripcord will be performed at the Little Theatre of Virginia Beach located at 550 Barberton Drive, Virginia Beach, VA. Showtimes are as follows: Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00PM, and Sunday matinees at 2:30PM. Tickets start at $25 for adults and $12 for children 12 and under. There is a discount for seniors, ages 60 and up, active duty military, and full-time students at $22 tickets. Group discounts available for groups of 20 and more.

