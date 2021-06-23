Peter Wolf and The Midnight Travelers Will Return to the Cabot in December

The Cabot has announced that Peter Wolf will perform December 4, 2021 with his band The Midnight Travelers in a benefit concert to support Someone Else's Child, an organization committed to empowering the lives of underserved children and teens. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 25th at 10:00am with Cabot Club presale on Wednesday, June 23rd at 10:00am. A limited number of VIP tickets which include a private reception are available through Someone Else's Child at someone else's child.org.

Boston based Peter Wolf has become a Cabot favorite having performed sold out shows on New Year's Eve in 2018 and 2019. Wolf's musical roots precede rock 'n' roll and are inspired by his friendships and performances with such distinguished artists as Muddy Waters, John Lee Hooker and Van Morrison. His solo career has produced critically acclaimed recordings that include duets with legendary performers such as Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Aretha Franklin, Merle Haggard, Steve Earle and Neko Case. Together with his distinguished band, "The Midnight Travelers", Wolf is known for his ability to create an intimate and personal connection with his audience.

Prior to his solo career, Wolf spent decades building legions of fans as the dynamic lead singer and songwriter of the J. Geils Band, with whom he showcased his talents on such hits as "Centerfold," "Freeze Frame," "Love Stinks" and "Musta Got Lost."

With an emphasis on education, children with disabilities, literacy, and economic justice, Someone Else's Child looks to break the cycle of inequality through innovative approaches that offer meaningful opportunities for children and teens.

"The fundraiser with Peter Wolf is quite important to Someone Else's Child. The community's need was always great but it is exponentially so after Covid. We have scaled up the operations and scope of our work with children and teens significantly over the past year," said Michael Christian, Managing Director . "We are adequately funded at this point, but the show will provide much needed additional support as we continue to respond to the ever-increasing challenges facing the kids we serve. Beyond the money we raise, the fundraiser will also heighten awareness of the organization and the work we do."

Tickets for Peter Wolf at The Cabot go on sale go on sale this Friday, June 25th at 10:00am at https://thecabot.org/event/peter-wolf. Those interested in purchasing tickets prior can gain presale access through The Cabot Club. Cabot Club members at the Turquoise level or higher will receive pre-sale access prior to the general onsale. Memberships recently started up again earlier this month, with nearly 90% of members returning. More information about Cabot Club membership can be found at thecabot.org/membership. New performances will be announced throughout the spring/summer. The Cabot is located at 286 Cabot Street in Beverly, MA.