Paul D'Angelo, Steve Bjork And Dave Rattigan To Perform Night Of Comedy At Samuel Slater's Hall

Live Comedy returns to Samuel Slater's Restaurant in Webster on Friday, February 18th with a triple featuring headliner Paul D'Angelo, special guest Steve Bjork, and Emcee Dave Rattigan. Presented by On-Premise Entertainment, doors open at 7pm; show starts at 8pm. Tickets are on-sale now at www.samuelslaters.com.



Paul D'Angelo is a former assistant district attorney and criminal-defense trial attorney who simultaneously became one of the country's top stand-up comedians. Paul has been headlining A-List comedy clubs around the country for 35 years and has been the opening act for over sixty internationally known acts, including Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, Tom Jones, Tony Bennett, The Beach Boys, Chicago, The Four Tops, The Temptations, Jerry Lee Lewis, Lyle Lovett, George Carlin and Dennis Miller, performing in famed entertainment venues ranging from the legendary Friar's Clubs in NY and LA and the Waldorf Astoria's main ballroom in New York City, to the main showroom at Harrah's Casino and Caesar's Palace. Paul also co-starred in the popular Showtime movie 'The Godfathers of Comedy' and is the author of several award-winning comedy books.

Steve Bjork has been described by the Boston Globe as "one of the top names" in New England stand-up comedy. He's come a long way from his nights of frying up mozzarella sticks in the back room of a popular Boston comedy club. He was a college student, using that part-time job to study the craft of stand-up comedy by catching glimpses of the performers on stage. Today, Bjork is a polished veteran of the highly competitive Boston comedy scene with crisscrossing tours of the country under his belt. His material is intelligent and accessible, but first and foremost, it is funny. Bjork takes everyday life and turns it upside down in a way that every demographic in any given audience can enjoy. A longtime favorite in nightclubs and casinos around the country, Bjork is also a highly sought-after corporate entertainer.

Dave Rattigan added "actor" to his resume when he played a businessman who loses a cab to Red Sox field reporter Heidi Watney in a popular and funny Olympia Sports commercial in 2009. Prior to that, he collected fans with his Dave Rattigan: Thinks He's Funny CD, which received heavy airplay on XM and Sirius Satellite Radio and other syndicates. He's also written humorous columns for a wide variety of publications (including the Boston Globe and Christian Science Monitor). Live, he plays every type of gig, from opening for The Beach Boys to acting as master of ceremonies at corporate shows and fundraisers, to headlining at venues such at Mottley's Comedy Club in Boston and Headliners in Manchester, N.H.

Samuel Slater's Restaurant at Indian Ranch offers a variety of events year round, along with seasonal concerts at Indian Ranch amphitheater, the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Upcoming events at Samuel Slater's in February include Valentine's Sea Glass Windows Art Lab on February 10th, Dave O'Gara's Rock and Roll Road Show Dance Party on February 11th, Tour of Spain Wine Dinner on February 23rd, and Alter Ego (band) on February 26th, More events will be announced soon.

Tickets for Comedy Night with Paul D'Angelo and Guests on Friday, February 18, 2022 are on-sale now. For tickets and more information on all the events at Samuel Slater's Restaurant, visit samuelslaters.com. Samuel Slater's Restaurant is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield