Only 3 Weeks Left to Bet on Wolfbane's GUYS AND DOLLS

New decade, new Wolf Den! Wolfbane Productions has reimagined the Broadway favorite "Guys and Dolls" into an immersive experience set in a 1920s speakeasy.

There are only 3 weekends left to witness this classic show like never before; February 6-February 23, 2020 at Wolfbane's indoor venue, located at 197 Old Courthouse Rd, Appomattox, VA 24522. Thursday-Saturday, doors open at 7pm; show begins at 8pm. Sunday afternoon matinees, doors open at 2pm; show begins at 3pm. Seating is limited, so reserve your tickets soon. And it's prohibition era, so if you want to get in, you better know the password!

Still looking for the perfect Valentine's Day idea? "Guys and Dolls" is an oddball romantic comedy that features gambler Nathan Detroit searching for the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town - while dodging the authorities breathing down his neck! Nathan turns to fellow gambler Sky Masterson for the dough, and Sky ends up chasing the straight-laced missionary Sarah Brown as a result. "Guys and Dolls" takes us from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana and even into the sewers of New York City, but eventually, everyone ends up exactly where they belong.

Creating this world is a cast of Wolfbane all-stars, including Ken Arpino (Stranger Sings), Lauren Devine (Cabaret), Trevor Martin (Sweeney Todd), Hubbard Farr (The Crucible), and Jennifer Crews, who is making her Wolfbane debut. Rounding out this incredible cast are Bill Bodine, Aaron Clark Burstein, Kathy Clay, Ellee Evans, Luke Milhoan, Beverly Owens, Matthew Penalva, Adam Whittaker Snavely, and Kirstin Wolf with a powerhouse band including Ken Brand, Gregory Robey, Jacob Elder, and Kendall Kress, led by musical director Andrew Morrissey. The creative team is led by Wolfbane's award winning artistic director Dustin Williams (Stage Direction and Set Design), and includes Christine Yepsen (Technical Director), Lauren Devine (Choreographer), Scott Chapman (Lighting Design), Logan Wagner (Production Stage Manager), Ashlynn Watson (Assistant Stage Manager), and Stephen Sargeant (Box Office Manager).

For tickets, season passes, and additional information, call the Wolfbane box office at 434-579-3542 or email boxoffice@wolfbane.org. Premium seating: $35; General admission tickets: $27, student, senior (60+), and military: $22. Beer and wine will be available for purchase (must be 21+). No outside food or drink permitted. Guys and Dolls is presented through partnership with MTI. Actor arrangements provided by Actors Equity. Follow Wolfbane on Facebook and Instagram for up to the minute updates.





