Northern Virginia Local Arts Agencies To Hold Free Professional Development Workshops for Artists

The Northern Virginia Local Arts Agencies (NVLAA)—a collaboration between ArtsFairfax, Arlington Cultural Affairs, and the City of Alexandria Office of the Arts—has announced its 2025–2026 slate of six free professional development workshops for DC-area artists and arts workers.

Created to expand access and equity in professional learning, NVLAA’s workshops have seen surging demand in recent years, with 4,919 registrants in FY25, more than double the prior year’s participation. Since 2022, NVLAA has presented 20 workshops attracting over 7,500 artists and creatives.

“Clearly, demand for professional development is strong in Northern Virginia,” said Stuart Holt, President & CEO of ArtsFairfax. “By investing in learning opportunities now, our artists and arts workers are better equipped to present their work and share their program offerings with audiences across the DMV.”

Most sessions will be held virtually, allowing for national reach while better fitting artists’ schedules. NVLAA again partners with the New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) to deliver workshops led by national arts leaders, alongside locally driven programming.

NVLAA 2025–2026 Workshop Series

Jobs in the Arts – Oct. 9, 2025, 12:00–1:30 PM (Zoom)

Storytelling: Communicating Your Impact – Nov. 13, 2025, 12:00–1:30 PM (Zoom)

Public Art and Creative Placemaking: Activating Nontraditional Spaces – Jan. 15, 2026, 12:00–1:30 PM (Zoom)

Nailing the Application: A Guide to Artist Open Calls, Part 1 (The Narrative) – Feb. 12, 2026, 12:00–1:30 PM (Zoom)

Nailing the Application: A Guide to Artist Open Calls, Part 2 (Work Samples) – Feb. 26, 2026, 12:00–1:30 PM (Zoom)

Succession Planning – Mar. 12, 2026, 12:00–1:30 PM (Zoom)

Registration and full details: ArtsFairfax.org/ProfessionalDevelopment.

About ArtsFairfax

Designated as Fairfax County’s local arts agency, ArtsFairfax invests in and amplifies the arts for the 1.2 million residents of Fairfax County, the City of Fairfax, and the City of Falls Church. By offering funding, advocacy, and professional development, ArtsFairfax cultivates community and fuels social and economic growth. Incorporated in 1964, ArtsFairfax is funded by Fairfax County, the Virginia Commission for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, and contributions from corporations, foundations, and individuals.