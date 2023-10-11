Mill Mountain Theatre Unveils 60th Season Featuring ANNIE, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD & More

Mill Mountain Theatre's historic 60th Season marks a celebration of captivating stories and unforgettable performances.

Artistic Director, Ginger Poole, shares, "We wanted to commemorate the shows of our past and celebrate our 60th by bringing new titles to the Trinkle MainStage."

As the season unfolds, you'll embark on a journey of diverse and captivating experiences. From the thrilling production of "The Mountaintop" on the Waldron Stage, revealing the profound humanity of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., to the uproarious "Escape to Margaritaville" on the Trinkle MainStage, promising a heartwarming musical comedy filled with beloved Jimmy Buffett classics, your theatrical adventure begins.

In April, join us for the exclusive 60th Anniversary Concert, where enchanting melodies sung by MMT alumni and staff, along with special guest appearances, will transport you through beloved Broadway hits spanning six decades.

In 2024, the Young Audience series kicks off with the enchanting "A Year with Frog and Toad" and the underwater adventure of "Finding Nemo Jr." These Tony Award-nominated Broadway sensations bring beloved tales to life with lively scores. "A Year with Frog and Toad" celebrates friendship as Frog and Toad navigate changing seasons, while "Finding Nemo Jr." immerses you in a vibrant underwater world with Marlin, Nemo, and beloved characters. Catch these captivating productions at Mill Mountain Theatre's The Waldron Stage and Trinkle MainStage.

"Cabaret" immerses you in the lively yet dark world of 1920s Berlin, delivering unforgettable songs and gripping stories of love and change.

"Flat Stanley, The Musical" promises a thrilling global journey as Stanley Lambchop embarks on an adventure to regain his three-dimensional form.

The return of Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird" on the Trinkle MainStage offers a thought-provoking exploration of compassion and moral integrity set in a tranquil Alabama town during the Great Depression.

Experience hilarity with "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) (Revised) (Again)" on our Fall Community Tour, condensing all of Shakespeare's plays into a 97-minute performance.

The grand finale, "Annie," returns from 2009 and celebrates both the theater's resilience and the enduring spirit of a plucky orphan in 1930s New York City. Brighten your holiday season with this beloved musical, which you can experience with season tickets available for renewal today by calling the box office at 540-342-5740. Individual tickets and new season tickets will be available for purchase starting November 1st. Join us in celebrating 60 years of remarkable theater!

Mill Mountain Theatre has served as Roanoke's ticket to Broadway since 1964. Since the theatre's founding, Mill Mountain Theatre has produced hundreds of shows in-house and hosted world premieres. As a professional, year-round, regional theatre with roots in its community and excellence as its primary objective, Mill Mountain Theatre has proudly served the region and the industry for sixty years!




Recommended For You