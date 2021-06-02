Mill Mountain Theatre Opens TOMAS AND THE LIBRARY LADY!

The tour has begun! The cast and crew of Tomás and the Library Lady kicked off their tour across the Roanoke Valley in downtown Roanoke, outside Center in the Square, in the Roanoke City Market!

This production will travel to over 21 different locations across the region and 22 performances between June and July. This tour is a part of Mill Mountain Theatre's reading initiative to connect theatre to literature and expand its audiences across the region.

Tomás and the Library Lady provides the opportunity for our 2021 Apprentice Company to become associated with the Roanoke Valley, with the entire company visiting from outside Virginia. The company consists of Nicole Frothingham, Chris Browne Valenzuela, Ricardo Lozano and Brenda Ortiz.

"Tomás and the Library Lady is adapted from the beloved book by the same name, this charming bilingual play with music follows the story of Tomás Rivera, the son of an immigrant farmworker, as he discovers a surprising world of possibility inside his local library, thanks to a special librarian." Said Victoria Buck, director of Education. "This inspirational, theatrical biography proves that reading and respect can make anything possible. MMT will perform this free production across the valley to delight families and will distribute free books to student audience members as part of our initiative connecting theatre to literacy."

Tomás and the Library Lady are following the closing of A Midsummer Night's Dream and will mark the season finale for Mill Mountain Theatre's Young Audience series and touring across the Roanoke Valley. For more information and tour locations visit Mill Mountain Theatre's website or call the box office at (540)-342-5740. The cast and crew of Tomás and the Library Lady have strictly followed Mill Mountain Theatre's COVID-19 guidelines see Mill Mountain Theatre's website for more details.

https://millmountain.org/