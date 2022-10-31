Marvel Trivia Comes to Atlas Brew Works Ivy City This Week

The Capital City Showcase, the company that brings you some of the DC area's best events, is having a special edition of Thursday Night Trivia at Atlas Brew Works Ivy City all about the Marvel Universe this Thursday, November 3rd at 7:00pm!

We bring our high-flying, knowledge-dropping trivia action to Atlas Brew Works Ivy City, located at 2052 West Virginia Ave NE, Washington DC 20002, EVERY Thursday night.

And on the first Thursday of every month, we will have our special themed trivia nights, so grab a team and duke it out for Marvel fan supremacy.

Your host for this event is the always fantastic Michael Bolton!

The winning team receives a $50 Atlas gift card, and 2nd place will receive a six-pack of Atlas beer.

Not only that, Atlas Ivy City will have $5 core pints from 4:00pm to 9:00pm, and there will be food from one of the DC area's best vendors.

Theme-night schedule:

Thursday, November 3rd - Marvel

Thursday, December 1st - Holiday

This game as always is FREE to play!

For questions and information, email capitalcityshowcase@gmail.com



What: Marvel Trivia at Atlas Brew Works Ivy City

When: Thu Nov 3rd @7:00pm

Where: Atlas Brew Works Ivy City - 2052 West Virginia Ave NE, Washington DC 20002

Tickets: FREE to playInfo: Call 202-235-4311

