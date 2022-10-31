Marvel Trivia Comes to Atlas Brew Works Ivy City This Week

The Capital City Showcase, the company that brings you some of the DC area's best events, is having a special edition of Thursday Night Trivia at Atlas Brew Works Ivy City all about the Marvel Universe this Thursday, November 3rd at 7:00pm!
We bring our high-flying, knowledge-dropping trivia action to Atlas Brew Works Ivy City, located at 2052 West Virginia Ave NE, Washington DC 20002, EVERY Thursday night.
And on the first Thursday of every month, we will have our special themed trivia nights, so grab a team and duke it out for Marvel fan supremacy.
Your host for this event is the always fantastic Michael Bolton!
The winning team receives a $50 Atlas gift card, and 2nd place will receive a six-pack of Atlas beer.
Not only that, Atlas Ivy City will have $5 core pints from 4:00pm to 9:00pm, and there will be food from one of the DC area's best vendors.
Theme-night schedule:
Thursday, November 3rd - Marvel
Thursday, December 1st - Holiday
This game as always is FREE to play!
For questions and information, email capitalcityshowcase@gmail.com
What: Marvel Trivia at Atlas Brew Works Ivy City
When: Thu Nov 3rd @7:00pm
Where: Atlas Brew Works Ivy City - 2052 West Virginia Ave NE, Washington DC 20002
Tickets: FREE to playInfo: Call 202-235-4311
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid theatergoer in Central Virginia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
| Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards
|
|submissions close in
|
Lowell Management Group presents ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN on Wednesday, November 9th at 7:30pm as part of its Centennial Season of the Lowell Memorial Auditorium.
Live Arts Theater's 2022/23 Transformations Season journeys forward with the award-winning musical VIOLET. This soaring musical pilgrimage features music by Jeanine Tesori and lyrics and book by Brian Crawley. VIOLET will have 12 performances in the Gibson Theater, November 18 through December 10, 2022.
Monumental Theatre Company will be hosting Sunday Funday, a bottomless drag cabaret for two performances on November 27, 2022. This event will feature a cast of local musical theatre talent and singing drag queens, a three-piece band, as well as bottomless signature drinks.
Virginia Stage Company and the Holocaust Commission of the United Jewish Federation of Tidewater will host writer-performer Tom Dugan at the Wells Theatre to present his one-man play about the Nazi hunter, Simon Wiesenthal.
More Hot Stories For You
Creative Cauldron's Learning Theater Returns with THE PRINCESS AND THE GOBLIN
October 28, 2022
Creative Cauldron’s twenty-year anniversary and 2022-23 Season, its first producing entirely original works continues with the Learning Theater original musical: The Princess and the Goblin. Created and directed by Laura Connors Hull, Lenny Mendez and Will Stevenson, with music by Matt Conner and lyrics by Stephen Gregory Smith, Creative Cauldron’s, The Princess and the Goblin is a humor-fueled musical adventure specifically for young audiences but a delight for any age.
ON YOUR FEET! The Story Of Emilio & Gloria Estefan Comes To Lowell Memorial Auditorium, November 9
October 19, 2022
Lowell Management Group presents ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN on Wednesday, November 9th at 7:30pm as part of its Centennial Season of the Lowell Memorial Auditorium.
VIOLET to Open at Live Arts Theater in November
October 19, 2022
Live Arts Theater's 2022/23 Transformations Season journeys forward with the award-winning musical VIOLET. This soaring musical pilgrimage features music by Jeanine Tesori and lyrics and book by Brian Crawley. VIOLET will have 12 performances in the Gibson Theater, November 18 through December 10, 2022.
Monumental Theatre Company Presents SUNDAY FUNDAY Next Month
October 19, 2022
Monumental Theatre Company will be hosting Sunday Funday, a bottomless drag cabaret for two performances on November 27, 2022. This event will feature a cast of local musical theatre talent and singing drag queens, a three-piece band, as well as bottomless signature drinks.
November And December Events Announced At The Hylton Performing Arts Center
October 18, 2022
The Hylton Performing Arts Center continues its 2022-2023 season this November and December 2022 with exciting performances as part of Hylton Presents, Hylton Family Series, Matinee Idylls, and American Roots Series, plus performances by Hylton Center Arts Partners, Mason Arts at the Hylton Center, and a lineup of offsite workshops at Prince William Public Library locations as part of the Veterans and the Arts Initiative.