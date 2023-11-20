Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards; THE PROM Leads Best Musical!

The latest standings have been announced as of Monday, November 20th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Standings - 11/20/23

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

The Doorway Singers - AN OLDIES CHRISTMAS - Jubilation, Fredericksburg 13%

Hernando Umana - MISCAST CABARET - Wolfbane Productions 11%

Kai B. White - NEW MUSICALS CABARET - Coastal Broadway Collaborative 11%

Nathan Matthew Jacques - THE WRECK OF THE DICTATOR - GVI Productions 11%

Elise LeGault - BEST OF BROADWAY - Mill Mountain Theatre 8%

Tara Moscopulos - A BROADWAY HOLIDAY - Little Theatre of Norfolk 8%

Sarah Coleman - BEST OF BROADWAY - Mill Mountain Theatre 7%

Amanda Johnson - A BROADWAY HOLIDAY - Little Theatre of Norfolk 7%

Lee Dean - SWINGIN' WITH ELVIS - The Prizery 6%

Maya Garcia - A BROADWAY HOLIDAY - Little Theatre of Norfolk 6%

Robert Shirley - 75TH ANNIVERSARY - LTVB 5%

Ben Armstrong - BEST OF BROADWAY - Mill Mountain Theatre 4%

Lexi Fontaine - A BROADWAY HOLIDAY - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Matthew Carter - BEST OF BROADWAY - Mill Mountain Theatre 1%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Lisa Wallace - ALL SHOOK UP - Hurrah Players 11%

Dana Margulies Cauthen - THE PROM - Peninsula Community Theatre 9%

Jennifer Kelly-Cooper - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 6%

Hattiebell Jones - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Renaissance Theatre Company 6%

Héctor Flores Jr. - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Mill Mountain Theatre 5%

Melanie Cornelison-Jannotta and Katherine (Kat) White - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Prizery 5%

Stephanie Wood - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 5%

Stephanie Wood - 42ND STREET - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 5%

Jeff Warner - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Virginia Musical Theater 5%

Lillian Merritt - ANNIE WARBUCKS - Little Town Players 5%

Melody Waters - THE PROM - Spotlight Productions 4%

Amy Harbin - URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

Erin McMillen - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Wolfbane Productions 4%

Coral Mapp - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Little theatre of va beach 3%

Erin McMillen - JEKYLL & HYDE - Wolfbane Productions 3%

Jennifer Kelly-Cooper - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Underground Performing Arts Collective 3%

Erin Matteson - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Karen Buchheim - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Lily Tobin - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Virginia Musical Theater 3%

Kristen Brooks Sandler - JERSEY BOYS - Mill Mountain Theatre 2%

Matt Karris - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Little Town Players 2%

Nick Kepley - BRIGHT STAR - Mill Mountain Theatre 1%

Jeff Warner - GREASE - Virginia Musical Theater 1%

Simeon Rawls - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Virginia Rep 1%

Melody Waters - JUNIE B. JONES - Spotlight Productions 0%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jaia Cooper and Micah Cook - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 9%

Sandy Short - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Virginia Musical Theatre 9%

Melanie Cornelison-Jannotta, Myra Yougquist-Slaydon, Emily Mimmack - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Prizery 9%

Cynthia Thomas - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players 9%

Christine Yepsen - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Wolfbane Productions 6%

Jessica Gaffney - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Mill Mountain Theatre 6%

Christine Yepsen - JEKYLL & HYDE - Wolfbane Productions 5%

Meg Murray - URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

Jeni Schaefer - THE HOBBIT - Virginia Stage Company 4%

David Prescott & Robert Shirley - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

Meg Murray - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

Robert Shirley & Karen Buchheim - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Marissa Danielle Duricko - JERSEY BOYS - Mill Mountain Theatre 3%

Christine Yepsen - CLUE: ON STAGE - Wolfbane Productions 3%

Patty Samuels - THAT'S SO GOOCHLAND - Goochland Community Theatre 3%

Marianne Dominy - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Little Town Players 3%

Austin Ishiguro - IOLA'S LETTER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Audrey Hamilton - BRIGHT STAR - Mill Mountain Theatre 3%

David Prescott - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Jeni Schaefer - HENRY V - Virginia Stage Company 1%

Bottari and Case - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - 2023 1%

Marilyn Bailey - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 1%

Jeannie Ruhland - BRIGHT STAR - Mill Mountain Theatre 1%

David Prescott - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 1%

Keighley Dawn - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - James River Theater Company 1%



Best Dance Production

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 22%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Virginia Musical Theater 21%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 18%

42ND STREET - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 15%

ANNIE WARBUCKS - Little Town Players 15%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 8%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Jeff Corriveau - THE PROM - Peninsula Community Theatre 10%

Sharon Cook - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 7%

Dustin Williams - JEKYLL & HYDE - Wolfbane Productions 7%

Erin Foreman - ANNIE WARBUCKS - Little Town Players 6%

Jeff Krantz - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Renaissance Theatre Company 6%

Sharon Cook - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Underground Performing Arts Collective 6%

Amy Harbin - URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 6%

Héctor Flores Jr. - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Mill Mountain Theatre 5%

Sarah Brogden and Melanie Cornelison-Jannotta - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Prizery 5%

Karen Buchheim - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 5%

Chip Gallagher - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Virginia Musical Theater 5%

Patrick A'Hearn - RAGTIME - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 4%

Missy Sullivan - THE PROM - Spotlight Productions 4%

Marc Tuminelli - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Virginia Musical Theater 3%

Penny Ayn Maas - 42ND STREET - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 3%

Ja'Mel Dean - SHACKLE'S LOUNGE - Nivlaco Entertainment 3%

James Moye - BRIGHT STAR - Mill Mountain Theatre 3%

Kerri Crosby - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Matt Karris - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Little Town Players 2%

Patrick A'Hearn - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Chip Gallagher - GREASE - Virginia Musical Theater 2%

Michelle Velastegui - LITTLE MERMAID - Masterworks 1%

Kristen Brooks Sandler - JERSEY BOYS - Mill Mountain Theatre 1%

Rick Hammerly - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Virginia Rep 1%

Missy Sullivan - JUNIE B. JONES - Spotlight Productions 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Dustin Williams - CLUE: ON STAGE - Wolfbane Productions 9%

Sharon Cook - A REFRACTION OF LIGHT - Zeider’s American Dream Theater 8%

Jennifer Kelly-Cooper - IOLA'S LETTER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 8%

Denis Deane - 12 ANGRY MEN - Little Town Players 7%

Jeff Seneca - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 7%

Billy Bustamante - THE HOBBIT - Virginia Stage Company 6%

Deneen Safritt/Steve Allen - DEATH BY CHOCOLATE - Renaissance Theatre Company 6%

Jason Kypros - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Generic Theater 6%

Sydney Johnson & Dakota Jones - PORTRAIT - Goochland Community Theatre 5%

Sherry Forbes - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 5%

Steve Allen - DEATH BY CHOCOLATE - Renaissance Theatre Company 5%

Trey Delpo - THE EFFECT - Generic Theater 4%

Jewell and Ernelle Bellamy - THE MOUNTAINTOP - The Prizery 4%

Derrion Hawkins - TIME’S UP - ODURep 4%

Dustin Williams - NOISES OFF - Wolfbane Productions 4%

Julia Stein - BELL, BOOK AND CANDLE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Mark Shanahan - THE 39 STEPS - Virginia Stage Co. 2%

Debra Clinton - ZERO HOUR - Weinstein Jewish Family Theatre 2%

Jeff Seneca - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beac 1%

Kay Lynn Perry - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 1%

Dorothy Holland - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Virginia Rep 1%

Julie Fulcher-Davis - LEWISTON - Hattheatre 1%

Gary Spell - THE WRECK OF THE DICTATOR - GVI Productions 1%

Sharon Ott - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Virginia Rep 1%



Best Ensemble

THE PROM - Peninsula Community Theatre 11%

ALL SHOOK UP - Hurrah Players 9%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 5%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Prizery 5%

42ND STREET - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 5%

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Renaissance Theatre Company 4%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Mill Mountain Theatre 4%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 4%

12 ANGRY MEN - Little Town Players 4%

URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Wolfbane Productions 3%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Virginia Musical Theater 3%

BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players 3%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

ANNIE WARBUCKS - Little Town Players 3%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Virginia Musical Theater 3%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

IOLA'S LETTER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

JERSEY BOYS - Mill Mountain Theatre 2%

CLUE: ON STAGE - Wolfbane Productions 2%

BRIGHT STAR - Mill Mountain Theatre 2%

DEATH BY CHOCOLATE - Renaissance Theatre Company 2%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Generic Theater 2%

PORTRAIT - Goochland Community Theatre 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Derrion Hawkins - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 9%

Dylan Boggs - JEKYLL & HYDE - Wolfbane Productions 8%

Derrion Hawkins - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Underground Performing Arts Collective 7%

Scott Chapman - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Prizery 7%

Addie Pawlick - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Mill Mountain Theatre 6%

Scott Chapman - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Wolfbane Productions 6%

Weston Corey - 42ND STREET - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 5%

Mike Hilton - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 5%

Jason Amato - GREASE - Virginia Musical Theater 4%

Michael Jarett - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 4%

Bill Webb - BRIGHT STAR - Mill Mountain Theatre 4%

James Cooper - IOLA'S LETTER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

Noah Young - URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

Christina Watanabe - THE HOBBIT - Virginia Stage Company 3%

Travis Stoy - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Bill Webb - JERSEY BOYS - Mill Mountain Theatre 3%

Akin Ritchie - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Generic Theater 3%

Dillon Bates - THE EFFECT - Generic Theater 2%

Michael Jarett - GHOST THE MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Sydney Johnson - PORTRAIT - Goochland Community Theatre 2%

Kevin Neilson-Hall - KID FRANKENSTEIN - Goochland Community Theatre 2%

Akin Ritchie - A REFRACTION OF LIGHT - Zeider’s American Dream Theater 2%

Mike Hilton - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 1%

Joe Doran - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Virginia Rep 1%

Akin Ritchie - TAKING MEASURE - Zeiders American Dream Theater 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Dianna Swenson - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Hurrah Players 9%

Allan Decipulo - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Virginia Musical Theater 8%

Jeremy Craft - JEKYLL & HYDE - Wolfbane Productions 8%

Sumner Jenkins - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Renaissance Theatre Company 7%

Andre Magalhaes - URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 6%

Ben Blanchard - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 6%

Rob Winslow - THE PROM - Spotlight Productions 6%

Joshua Jannotta - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Prizery 6%

Carson Eubank - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 5%

Bethany Costello - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Mill Mountain Theatre 5%

Johnson Scott - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Little Town Players 5%

Sam Saint Ours - BRIGHT STAR - Mill Mountain Theatre 4%

Treyvon Smith - SHACKLE'S LOUNGE - Nivlaco Entertainment 4%

Nancy Whitfield - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

Carson Eubank - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 3%

Allan Decipulo - GREASE - Virginia Musical Theater 3%

Alan Plado - JERSEY BOYS - Mill Mountain Theatre 3%

David Prescott - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Carson Eubank - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 3%

James and the Giant Peach - ANDRE MAGALHAES - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Jason Marks - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Virginia Rep 1%



Best Musical

THE PROM - Peninsula Community Theatre 13%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 8%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Virginia Musical Theater 7%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Prizery 6%

ANNIE WARBUCKS - Little Town Players 6%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Wolfbane Productions 6%

URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 6%

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Renaissance Theatre Company 6%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Virginia Musical Theater 6%

42ND STREET - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 5%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 5%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Mill Mountain Theatre 4%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 4%

BRIGHT STAR - Mill Mountain Theatre 3%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Little Town Players 3%

JERSEY BOYS - Mill Mountain Theatre 3%

GREASE - Virginia Musical Theater 2%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Virginia Rep 2%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Richmond Triangle Players 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

BLACK GIRL MAGIC - The Underground Performing Arts Collective 25%

IOLA’S LETTER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 20%

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 18%

PORTRAIT - Goochland Community Theatre 8%

TAKING MEASURE - Zeiders American Dream Theater 6%

AFTER DECEMBER - Virginia Rep 6%

SHACKLE'S LOUNGE - Nivlaco Entertainment 6%

REFRACTION OF LIGHT - Zeiders American Dream Theater 4%

HOW TO BRUISE GRACEFULLY - Cadence Theatre Company 4%

A CUT ABOVE - Zeiders American Dream Theater 1%

CROSS STITCH BANDITS - Cadence Theatre Company 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Tehya Logue - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Renaissance Theatre Company 11%

Sofia Jameson Strick - THE PROM - Peninsula Community Theatre 6%

Gabriella Waite - THE PROM - Spotlight Productions 6%

Connor Crowley - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Virginia Musical Theater 5%

Tré Porchia - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 5%

Hubbard Farr - JEKYLL & HYDE - Wolfbane Productions 4%

Jacquez Linder-Long - RAGTIME - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 4%

Jarrett Jay Yoder - JERSEY BOYS - Mill Mountain Theatre 3%

Laura Boyett - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Prizery 3%

Kenzie Vanderwerker - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Mia Haymes - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Virginia Musical Theater 3%

Rebecca Spitzer - ANNIE WARBUCKS - Little Town Players 3%

Anna Super - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Nathan Matthew Jacques - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Adam Hughes - ANNIE WARBUCKS - Little Town Players 3%

Grace Fitzpatrick - THE PROM - Peninsula Community Theatre 2%

Jennifer Johnson Brown - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Prizery 2%

Mia Haymes - URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Jessi DiPette - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Jeffrey Nicoloff - THE PROM - Peninsula Community Theatre 2%

Cody Hall - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Christopher Sanders - 42ND STREET - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Ashlee Walbauer - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Brandon Bayse - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Little Town Players 2%

Jarrett Jay Yoder - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Mill Mountain Theatre 2%



Best Performer In A Play

Janae Thompson - A REFRACTION OF LIGHT - Zeider’s American Dream Theater 6%

Tony Quaranta - DEATH BY CHOCOLATE - Renaissance Theatre Company 5%

Ashlee Rey - IOLA'S LETTER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 5%

Carson Cooper - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 5%

Jennifer Kelly-Cooper - FLYIN' WEST - Generic Theater 4%

Nathan Matthew Jacques - THE WRECK OF THE DICTATOR - GVI Productions 4%

Jewell Bellamy - THE MOUNTAINTOP - The Prizery 3%

Destiny Deater - THE EFFECT - Generic Theater 3%

Anna Sosa - THE HOBBIT - Virginia Stage Company 3%

Beverly Owens - CLUE: ON STAGE - Wolfbane Productions 3%

Jack Fellows - CLUE: ON STAGE - Wolfbane Productions 3%

Thomas Hall - THE HOBBIT - Virginia Stage Company 3%

Ted Kraje - 12 ANGRY MEN - Little town players 3%

Will Cloud - LEND ME A TENOR - Commerce Street Thester 3%

Jennifer Lent - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Williamsburg Players 3%

Ryan Davis - 12 ANGRY MEN - Little town players 3%

Davis Haymes - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Jeffrey A Haddock - THE HOBBIT - Virginia Stage Company 2%

Felicia Fields - TAKING MEASURE - Zeiders American Dream Theater 2%

Jason Marks - ZERO HOUR - Weinstein Jewish Family Theatre 2%

John Gunnoe - 12 ANGRY MEN - Little town players 2%

Greg Ritchie - 12 ANGRY MEN - Little Town Players 2%

Clifford Clark - 12 ANGRY MEN - Williamsburg Players 2%

Adam Hughes - 12 ANGRY MEN - Little town players 2%

Kathy Clay - NOISES OFF - Wolfbane Productions 2%



Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 11%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Wolfbane Productions 9%

12 ANGRY MEN - Little town players 9%

IOLA'S LETTER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 7%

THE HOBBIT - Virginia Stage Company 7%

CLUE: ON STAGE - Wolfbane Productions 6%

DEATH BY CHOCOLATE - Renaissance Theatre Company 5%

THE EFFECT - Generic Theater 5%

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

REFRACTION OF LIGHT - Zeider’s American Dream Theater 4%

BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Williamsburg Players 4%

PORTRAIT - Goochland Community Theatre 3%

HENRY V - Virginia Stage Company 3%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

THE MOUNTAINTOP - The Prizery 3%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

ZERO HOUR - Weinstein Jewish Family Theatre 2%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Virginia Rep 2%

THE 39 STEPS - Virginia Stage Co. 2%

MARVIN'S ROOM - Regent University Theater 2%

BELL, BOOK AND CANDLE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

FLYING WEST - Generic Theater 2%

TAKING MEASURE - Zeiders American Dream Theater 1%

NOISES OFF - Wolfbane Productions 1%

NATIVE GARDENS - Cadence Theatre Company 0%



Best Production of an Opera

PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Virginia Opera 65%

TOSCA - Opera on the James 28%

FELLOW TRAVELERS - Virginia Opera 7%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Frank Foster - RAGTIME - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 9%

Jeff Corriveau - THE PROM - Peninsula Community Theatre 9%

Dustin Williams/ Christine Yepsen - JEKYLL & HYDE - Wolfbane Productions 7%

Glenn Semones - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 6%

Trey Delpo - THE PROM - Spotlight Productions 6%

Scott Chapman - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Prizery 6%

Jimmy Ray Ward - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Mill Mountain Theatre 5%

Jimmy Ray Ward - BRIGHT STAR - Mill Mountain Theatre 4%

Dustin Williams - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Wolfbane Productions 4%

Mike Hilton - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

Donna Lawheed - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Jessica Lahm - URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Jim Lyden - GREASE - Virginia Musical Theater 3%

Deb Loving - PORTRAIT - Goochland Community Theatre 3%

Josafath Reynoso - THE HOBBIT - Virginia Stage Company 3%

Sandy Lawrence - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Frank Foster - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Virginia Rep 2%

Donna Dickerson - IOLA'S LETTER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Walter Jameson - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Generic Theater 2%

Sandy Lawrence - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Sandra Epperson - FLYIN' WEST - Generic Theater 2%

Dahlia Al-Habieli - HENRY V - Virginia Stage Company 2%

Jimmy Ray Ward - JERSEY BOYS - Mill Mountain Theatre 2%

Ernelle Bellamy - THE MOUNTAINTOP - The Prizery 1%

Dave Hobbs - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Derrion Hawkins - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 11%

Kal Bosley - CLUE: ON STAGE - Wolfbane Productions 10%

Brian Canonico - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Virginia Musical Theater 9%

Erin Foreman - ANNIE WARBUCKS - Little town players 7%

Serenity Jones - URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 5%

Savannah Woodruff - BRIGHT STAR - Mill Mountain Theatre 5%

Sydney Johnson - PORTRAIT - Goochland Community Theatre 5%

Sherry Forbes - WHITE CHRISTMAS - LTVB 5%

Savannah Woodruff - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Mill Mountain Theatre 5%

Steven Allegretto - THE HOBBIT - Virginia Stage Company 5%

Derrion Hawkins - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Generic Theater 5%

Steven Allegretto - GREASE - Virginia Musical Theater 4%

Dave Petry - IOLA'S LETTER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

Serenity Jones - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Sherry Forbes - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Savannah Woodruff - JERSEY BOYS - Mill Mountain Theatre 3%

Joey Luck - AFTER DECEMBER - Virginia Rep 2%

Tosin Olufolabi - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Virginia Rep 2%

Jeff Seneca - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 1%

Jacob Mishler - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Virginia Rep 1%

Jimmy Dragas - BELL, BOOK AND CANDLE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 1%

Steven Allegretto - HENRY V - Virginia Stage Company 1%

Gabs Perry - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 1%

Julie Fulcher-Davis - LEWISTON - Hattheatre 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Rainier Trevino - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Virginia Musical Theater 8%

Jarrett Bloom - RAGTIME - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 7%

Carly Murray - THE PROM - Peninsula Community Theatre 6%

Andrew Smith - THE PROM - Peninsula Community Theatre 5%

Erin McMillen - JEKYLL & HYDE - Wolfbane Productions 5%

Jon Yap - THE PROM - Spotlight Productions 5%

Megan Livingston - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Renaissance Theatre Company 4%

Chonise Thomas - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

Rebecca Spitzer - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Renaissance Theatre Company 4%

Coral Mapp - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

Willow Harris - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Ted Kraje - ANNIE WARBUCKS - Little town players 3%

De'vonte Rush - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Mayalin Quinones - ANNIE WARBUCKS - Little town players 3%

Stephanie Wood - 42ND STREET - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Joshua Lindevaldsen - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Little Town Players 2%

Caroline Hines - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Virginia Musical Theater 2%

Jackie Adonis - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Virginia Musical Theater 2%

Derrion Hawkins - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Jessica Lahm - URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Stephen Shelter - JEKYLL & HYDE - Wolfbane Productions 2%

Jeff Davis - URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Steve Jackson - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Alan Hoffman - RAGTIME - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Scott Wichman - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Virginia Musical Theater 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Tré Porchia - THE EFFECT - Generic Theater 7%

Moriah Leeward - IOLA'S LETTER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 7%

Megan Livingston - DEATH BY CHOCOLATE - Renaissance Theatre Company 6%

Stephen Shelter - CLUE: ON STAGE - Wolfbane Productions 5%

Victoria Blake - BELL, BOOK AND CANDLE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 5%

De'Vonte Rush - IOLA'S LETTER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 5%

Jennifer Lent - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Williamsburg Players 4%

Adam Hughes - 12 ANGRY MEN - Little Town Players 4%

Clifford Hoffman - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Destiny Deater - TAKING MEASURE - Zeiders American Dream Theater 3%

Chris Shepard - 12 ANGRY MEN - Little Town Players 3%

Gabriella Mirabella - CLUE: ON STAGE - Wolfbane Productions 3%

Kobie Smith - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Beverly Owens - NOISES OFF - Wolfbane Productions 3%

Isis Percell - IOLA'S LETTER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Tony martin - 12 ANGRY MEN - Little town players 2%

Ryan Clemens - THE HOBBIT - Virginia Stage Co. 2%

Alana Dodds Sharp - THE HOBBIT - Virginia Stage Company 2%

Dakota Jones - A CHRISTMAS CAROL... MORE OR LESS - Goochland Community Theatre 2%

Michelle Jenkins - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Generic Theater 2%

Tiffany Siddiky - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Generic Theater 2%

Carson Cooper - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Ashlee Rey - FLYIN' WEST - Generic Theater 2%

Arlynn Parker - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Brennan Jones - IOLA'S LETTER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MADAGASCAR - Hurrah Players 14%

ANNIE WARBUCKS - Little Town Players 11%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Mill Mountain Theatre 11%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Virginia Musical Theater 10%

THE PROM - Spotlight Productions 10%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 9%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Little Theatre of Norfolk 9%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Wolfbane Productions 8%

BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Underground Performing Arts Collective 7%

THAT'S SO GOOCHLAND - Goochland Community Theatre 3%

GREEN BEATS, LIVE - Virginia Stage Company 2%

JUNIE B. JONES - Spotlight Productions 2%

CHILDREN'S THEATRE OF HAMPTON ROADS - Around the World in 80 Days 1%

SHE PERSISTED, THE MUSICAL - Virginia Rep 1%

ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE: WE ARE IN A PLAY - Virginia Rep 1%

HUGS AND KISSES - Virginia Rep 1%

