Jake Owen to Perform as Part Of The After Hours Concert Series This June

Jake Owen will be performing on June 25th as part of the After Hours Concert Series at The Meadow Event Park. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 16, 2021, at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for just $21 from April 16-22.

Multiple chart-topping singer/songwriter Jake Owen's new single "Made For You" is rapidly climbing the Billboard Country Airplay charts, moving in the Top 5 this week. With eight #1 songs to his name, "Made ForYou" follows Owen's fastest-rising career #1 single, "I Was Jack (You Were Diane)" and most recent #1 single "Homemade." Owen's songs have resonated with listeners and audiences everywhere with 2X PLATINUM anthem and Most Played Song of the Decade "Barefoot Blue Jean Night," PLATINUM-certified hits "Beachin,'" "Anywhere With You," "Alone With You," "The One That Got Away," and GOLD-certified "American country Love Song."

Owen's sixth studio album, GREETINGS FROM... JAKE, produced three Top 10 singles, including two #1 singles and his current top 30 and climbing "Made ForYou." Signed to Big Loud Records, Owen is reunited with award-winning Joey Moi, who helped produce his breakout Barefoot Blue Jean Night album, which landed at #1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and garnered four consecutive #1 hits.

The 2021 After Hours Concerts at Meadow Event Park season is expected to include at least 30 shows, over 20 of which have already been announced. The significantly larger footprint of The Meadow Event Park will allow more flexibility to present shows based on social distancing guidelines that may be in place at the time. Current guidelines and seating arrangements can be found at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com/Covid-19.

The After Hours Concert Series will be situated on 12 acres within Meadow Event Park and will feature premier VIP viewing areas, as well as beverage and dining amenities, offering a seamless experience from the time guests arrive to the moment they leave. Conveniently located just off VA-30 East, Meadow Event Park is easily accessible from I-95 at the Doswell, Kings Dominion exit and will provide ample parking on-site, eliminating the need to find parking elsewhere.

Already on sale are Jamey Johnson on May 14, New Faces of Country featuring Jimmie Allen, Matt Stell and more on May 21, Chase Rice on May 22, Aaron Lewis on June 4, Kip Moore on June 18, Indigo Girls on June 19, Hanson on June 26, Toby Keith on July 17, Sublime with Rome and Dirty Heads on July 18, Chris Young on July 24, Lee Brice on August 6, Get The Led Out on August 12, Train with Vertical Horizon on August 13, Jon Pardi with Larry Fleet on August 14, Tower of Power on August 18, Foreigner on August 20, The Commodores on August 26, Steve Earle and Los Lobos on August 27, Scotty McCreery on August 28, Ludacris on September 17, Lynyrd Skynyrd on September 18, and Brad Paisley on September 23. All shows are on sale now at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com. Additional shows are expected to be announced soon.

A limited number of season passes are currently available for the 2021 concert season. Season passes grant access to every show in the upcoming After Hours Concert Series season and can be purchased at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com/season-passes.

Tickets for Jake Owen on Saturday, June 25th at After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park go on sale this Friday, April 16 at 10:00 AM at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). Gates open at 5:00 PM; show starts at 6:00 PM. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park is located at 13191 Dawn Blvd, Doswell, VA 23047.