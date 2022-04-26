HOW I BECAME A PIRATE to Be Performed at The Perry Pavilion

Captain Braid Beard and his motley crew need some help as they search for the perfect spot to bury their treasure. Based on the book by Melinda Long, How I Became a Pirate kicks off Hurrah Players' Summer Season with a swashbuckling slapstick for the whole family.

Sail off on a fantastic musical excursion when a band of comical pirates lands at North Beach looking for an expert digger to join their crew. Braid Beard and his mates enlist young Jeremy Jacob as they look for the perfect spot to bury their treasure. Jeremy finds that adventuring can be lots of fun, but also learns that love and home are treasures you can't find on any map! The whole family will love this delightful and swashbuckling musical adventure.

Director Hugh Copeland will be working with an extremely talented cast for this production, all students from the Hurrah Players Academy, a program he founded.

"This show is fun and innovative!" proclaims Copeland. "Imagination mixed with music and dance, creates a lasting sea-fun journey for families."

Copeland recently directed Hurrah Players' mainstage production of Disney's The Little Mermaid at the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts. There is no doubt that this production, although performed at the outdoor Perry Pavilion venue, will be just as spectacular.

How I Became a Pirate is produced in part through the support of Arts Alliance, Dalis Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, Norfolk Arts, Perry Foundation, Virginia Commission for the Arts, and Hurrah Players' donor families. More than 1,000 families will have a chance to set sail on this high seas adventure during two matinee performances.

For more information visit www.hurrahplayers.com.