HOLMES AND WATSON Announced This Fall At Swift Creek Mill Theatre

"Sherlock Holmes is dead. Or so it is assumed. The world knows that the great detective went over the falls at Reichenbach with his nemesis, Professor Moriarty. But as Holmes' body was never retrieved, a number of frauds, fakes, and charlatans have since come forward to lay claim to his identity, and it falls to Doctor Watson to disprove them. Then a telegram arrives informing Watson that three men, each claiming to be Holmes, have been committed to a remote asylum off the coast of Scotland. Now Watson must discover if one of the mad men is the real Sherlock Holmes."

Opening September 14, the production runs through October 12 on Fridays, Saturdays, and select Thursdays at 8:00 pm. There are matinees select dates at 2:30 pm. Doors open for dining two hours prior to curtain. Reservations are required to dine. PAY-WHAT-YOU-CAN performance is September 12.

Reserved tickets are $40. Senior, Military, and Student tickets are available. Add dining for $18.95 up to 48 hours prior to a performance. Rush tickets are sold one hour prior to performances, depending on seat availability; they range from $10-$20 and are perfect for audience members who are new to theatre or cannot schedule tickets in advance.

Swift Creek Mill is one of the oldest registered landmarks in the nation and is home to historic Swift Creek Mill Theatre, a not-for-profit that has been providing Central and Southside Virginia professional performing arts for over 50 years. "The Mill," as patrons call it, has long been a beacon for cultural arts and a trusted resource in the area. Find out more at swiftcreekmill.com.





