HAMILTON On Sale Next Friday, September 27

Producer Jeffrey Seller and JAM Theatricals announced today that single tickets for HAMILTON will go on sale to the public Friday, September 27. Tickets will be available at 8:00 AM ET in-person at the Altria Theater Box Office and at 10:00 AM ET online at BroadwayInRichmond.com. Tickets will be available for performances November 19 - December 8, 2019.

There is a maximum purchase limit of eight (8) tickets per household for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $75 to $149 with a select number of $249 premium seats available for all performances. There will be a lottery for forty (40) $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.

Jeffrey Seller notes, "It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Richmond engagement should be made through BroadwayInRichmond.com."





