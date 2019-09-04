Frenchie Davis Appears In New Pop Opera WARM

Firehouse Theatre welcomes Frenchie Davis to the cast of its upcoming workshop of JC Gonzalez's new pop/rock opera WARM that will perform at the Dominion Energy Center's Gottwald Playhouse for three performances only beginning Friday, September 20, 2019.



Frenchie began her theatre career in Germany and came to public attention in the U.S. in 2003 as a contestant in the second season of "American Idol." In 2011 she was a contestant on "The Voice," where she made it to the semi-finals.



Her U.S. theatre credits include the Broadway cast of RENT; a touring company of DREAMGIRLS; the title role in MAHALIA: A GOSPEL MUSICAL; the Fairy Godmother in CINDERELLA; the national tour of AIN'T MISBEHAVIN', which was nominated for a Grammy as Best Musical Show Album; and she originated the role of Henri in the NYC premiere of THE VIEW UPSTAIRS.



JC Gonzalez's WARM is a new pop/rock opera about three teenage runaways searching for home and finding it in each other on the streets of Los Angeles. Frenchie will originate the principal role of Billie, owner of the Big Top Gentleman's Club and the protagonist of the show.



Firehouse has been working with Gonzalez over the past year on the development of his powerful and innovative new musical. WARM is a completely sung "opera" in the musical styles of pop and rock and rap. This limited run workshop is an opportunity for Firehouse and Gonzalez to put the show in front of an audience as part of its continued development.



Tickets at tiny.cc/warm





