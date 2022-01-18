Fitz And The Tantrums & St. Paul And The Broken Bones To Co-Headline Alt 102.1 BIG FIELD DAY At The Meadow Event Park

Alt. 102.1 has announced that multi-platinum band Fitz and the Tantrums and St. Paul and the Broken Bones, will co-headline Big Field Day at The Meadow Event Park on Sunday, June 5th. The Seratones are set to support. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 21, 2022, at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for just $21 from January 21-27.

Fitz and The Tantrums, the LA-based band, has been busy working on new material to follow up 2019's "ALL THE FEELS," which featured the top 10 hit "I Just Wanna Shine" and was supported by national television appearances on "Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!," "Good Morning America," and "Live with Kelly and Ryan." In 2021, Fitz and the Tantrums' frontman released his first-ever solo album "HEAD UP HIGH" under the moniker FITZ. FITZ performed the album's infectious title track on the "The Ellen Degeneres Show," "The Late Late Show with James Corden," and "Good Morning America."

Over the course of four, full length albums, multi-platinum artists Fitz and the Tantrums have grown from independent upstarts to bonafide hitmakers. Beginning with their 2010 debut album PICKIN' UP THE PIECES and it's gold-certified single "Moneygrabber," the LA-based sextet built a rabid fanbase with their infectious music and energetic live shows, which landed them a coveted spot on the Coachella Music and Arts Festival lineup. The band's major label debut MORE THAN JUST A DREAM arrived in 2013 and spawned back-to-back platinum certified singles in "Out Of My League" and "The Walker."

Following that breakout success, Fitz and the Tantrums returned with their 2016 release FITZ AND THE TANTRUMS, which featured their biggest hit to date, the double-platinum certified "HandClap." Continuing their streak of hits, 2019's ALL THE FEELS was highlighted by the top 10 smash "I Just Wanna Shine." Amassing billions of streams and attracting praise from Rolling Stone, Billboard, and more, the group has morphed into an arena-ready force, performing countless, sold-out headlining shows and marque music festivals around the world.

"We're so excited to hit the road again," said Fitz and the Tantrums frontman Michael "Fitz" Fitzpatrick. "More than ever, we appreciate the awesome power of live music and the joy that it brings. We can't wait to sing, dance, and celebrate with all of you."

With a new album The Alien Coast due out January 28 on ATO Records, St. Paul and the Broken Bones make their way in June to Doswell. The band has already shared a number of previews of the new album leading up to release day, including "Love Letter from a Red Roof Inn," "Minotaur" and "The Last Dance." The singles showcase the most adventurous and original output yet from an ever-evolving musical powerhouse. In a profound shift, the band's fourth full-length and first for ATO Records, strays far from the time-bending soul of past work like their 2014 debut, arriving at a convergence of soul and psychedelia, stoner metal and funk. At turns explosive, elegant, and unhinged, that sound makes for a majestic backdrop to St. Paul & The Broken Bones' visceral exploration of the strangest dimensions of the human psyche - inspired by sci-fi, Bermejo's famous St. Michael Triumphs Over The Devil painting, Greek Mythology and colonial-period history books on the Gulf of Mexico.

St. Paul & The Broken Bones has earned three Billboard 200 debuts, an opening slot with the Rolling Stones, a legendary NPR Tiny Desk performance with over seven million views, and multiple national TV bookings including the first-ever musical performance on Stephen Colbert's Late Show and a Daytime EMMY nomination for one of their CBS Saturday Morning appearances. Recently on his Rocket Hour radio show, Elton John, who is a longtime fan of the band and has hosted them at his Oscar party, said that "Paul Janeway is one of my favorite vocalists" and also shared a song from the new album.

St. Paul & The Broken Bones is Paul Janeway (vocals), Jesse Phillips (bass), Browan Lollar (guitar), Kevin Leon (drums), Al Gamble (keyboards), Allen Branstetter (trumpet), Chad Fisher (trombone), and Amari Ansari (saxophone).

"After a brief hiatus, ALT102.1, Richmond's Alternative, is beyond excited to announce BFD - Big Field Day '22 featuring Fitz and the Tantrums and St. Paul and the Broken Bones,' said Matt Malone Audacy Regional VP & Alternative Brand Manager. . "It's been a tough couple of years and there's nothing we want more than to get together and party with everyone again at The Meadow Event Park on June 5th!"

Season Passes are currently available for the 2022 concert season. Season passes grant access to every show in the upcoming After Hours Concert Series season and can be purchased at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com/season-passes. Already on sale are the Goo Goo Dolls on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Additional shows are expected to be announced soon for the 2022 concert season.

Tickets for Fitz and the Tantrums and St. Paul and the Broken Bones at After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park go on sale Friday, January 21 at 10:00 AM at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). A limited number of $21 Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for one week only while supplies last. Gates open at 5:00 PM. This event is rain or shine. No refunds. After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park is located at 13191 Dawn Blvd, Doswell, VA 23047.