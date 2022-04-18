Darius Rucker Will Perform at SERVPRO Pavilion in August

Multi-Platinum star Darius Rucker will perform as part of the After Hours Concert Series at the SERVPRO Pavilion at The Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Virginia on Saturday, August 27th. Joining Darius on the bill will be Larry Fleet and Tyler Booth. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 22, 2022 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for just $26 through April 28th while supplies last.

The announcement follows Rucker's recently concluded spring theater tour, which brought the three-time GRAMMY winner to iconic venues across the country he had never previously played, earning rave reviews along the way and setting the stage for a lively summer of music.

Darius Rucker first achieved multi-Platinum status in the music industry as lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the GRAMMY Award-winning band Hootie & the Blowfish, who have sold more than 25 million albums worldwide including their Diamond-certified debut Cracked Rear View, which remains among the Top 10 best-selling studio albums of all time. Since releasing his first Country album in 2008, Rucker has earned a whole new legion of fans with four No. 1 albums on the Billboard Country chart, including RIAA Platinum-certified Learn to Live and True Believers, plus 10 No. 1 singles at Country radio and 11 Gold, Platinum or multi-Platinum certified hits. Rucker was inducted as a Grand Ole Opry member in 2012 and in 2014 he won his third career GRAMMY Award for Best Solo Country Performance with his 9x Platinum version of Old Crow Medicine Show's "Wagon Wheel," one of the top five best-selling Country songs of all time. He co-hosted the 54th annual CMA Awards in 2020 and topped the charts at Country radio once again with "Beers And Sunshine" in 2021. Follow up single "My Masterpiece" is available everywhere now as Rucker puts the finishing touches on a forthcoming album.

As a lifelong philanthropist, Rucker supports the MUSC Children's Hospital in his hometown of Charleston, South Carolina and has also raised millions of dollars for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through his annual Darius & Friends benefit concert and golf tournament. Rucker has also advocated for over 200 charitable causes supporting public education and junior golf programs in South Carolina through the Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation and serves as a National Chair for the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville.

Season Passes for the After Hours Concert Series at The Meadow Event Park are currently available. Season passes grant access to every show in the upcoming After Hours Concert Series season and can be purchased at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com/season-passes. Already on sale are Fitz and The Tantrums & St. Paul and The Broken Bones (Alt.102.1's Big Field Day) on June 5th, K95 Countryfest with Cole Swindell and Dustin Lynch on June 17th & 18th, Chris Lane on July 2nd, Brothers Osborne on July 14th, Lady A on July 29th, Incubus with Sublime With Rome on July 30th, Dashboard Confessional and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness on August 19th, Sam Hunt on September 3rd, Jake Owen on September 16th, Boyz II Men on September 17th, and the Goo Goo Dolls on September 20th. Additional shows are expected to be announced soon for the 2022 concert season.

Tickets for Darius Rucker on August 27th at After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park go on sale Friday, April 22 at 10:00 AM at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). A limited number of $26 Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for one week only while supplies last. Gates open at 5:00 PM; show starts at 6:00 PM. This event is rain or shine. No refunds. After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park is located at 13191 Dawn Blvd, Doswell, VA 23047.