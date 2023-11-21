Creative Cauldron Presents Holiday Favorite MADELINE'S CHRISTMAS

Creative Cauldron rings in the holidays with a remount of one of its most popular shows, Madeline's Christmas. Based on the classic children's story by Ludwig Bemelmans, this musical adaptation is a delightful Christmas confection suited for the entire family. It features a Book and Lyrics by Jennifer Kirkeby and Music by Shirley Mier.

Helen Hayes Award winner, And Associate Artistic Director, Matt Conner, is Directing and Merissa Anne Driscoll is the Music Director. Madeline's Christmas is sponsored by The Eden Center and J&J Painting. The production runs from December 1 - December 17, 2023. Press Night is December 2 at 7:30pm.

“In an old house in Paris, covered in vines, lived 12 little girls in two straight lines.” And with that familiar phrase, author and illustrator Ludwig Bemelmans sets in motion the adventures of the brave and resourceful Madeline! In this musical adaptation, Madeline's schoolmates and tutor are all sick in bed on Christmas Eve, unable to go home for Christmas to be with their families. So it's Madeline to the rescue! And with the help of a magical rug merchant she takes her friends on a Christmas journey they will never forget.

Professional Cast members include Anna Phillips-Brown (Miss Clavel), Noah Beye (Monsieur Brun/Harsha) and Lenny Mendez (Mrs. Murphy). The “twelve little girls” and other characters will be played by Creative Cauldron's Musical Theater Ensemble, an educational theater program composed of elementary and middle school aged students. The iconic role of Madeline will be played by June Tuss & Diana Allison. June recently charmed audiences and critics alike in her role as Pinocchio in The Adventures of Pinocchio at Creative Cauldron. The remaining ensemble features Emerson Thiebert, Marianne Meade, Whit Jenkins, Madeline Varho, Aida Gibson, Emma Howell, Sophie Misciagno, Margaret Kruckenberg, Marie Solander, Allison Harman, Harper Burns, Nica Temkin, Harper Burns, JoJo Hockley, Harper Yin, Ja'Nyla Steele, Marco Ramirez and Chris Esposa.

Margie Jervis, Creative Cauldron's Resident Designer has created a set and costumes that are an homage to the classic Bemelman's illustrations. Margie is a two-time Arts Fairfax Strauss Award-winning artist, whose designs for both professional and Learning Theater productions at Creative Cauldron have been amazing audiences for the past 13 years. She is joined by Helen Hayes Award nominated Lighting Designer Lyn Joslin. Nicholas Goodman is the Stage Manager.

Tickets can be purchased at Click Here or by calling 703- 436-9948.

Creative Cauldron is an award-winning non-profit theater and educational arts organization whose innovative programs in the performing and visual arts embody collaboration, experimentation and community engagement. Creative Cauldron was founded by Artistic Director Laura Connors Hull in 2002. In June of 2009, Creative Cauldron acquired a permanent home in ArtSpace Falls Church, a 3,000 square foot flexible arts space that provides a venue for year-round classes, live performances of theater, music and dance and visual art exhibits. In 2023 Creative Cauldron launched a $500,000 New Home-New Horizon capacity campaign to raise funds for a move into a new theater at the corner of Broad and Washington in Falls Church City.

Programs are presented in part through grants from the Virginia Commission for the Arts, The National Endowment for the Arts, ArtsFairfax, the City of Falls Church, the Little City CATCH Foundation the Ross-Roberts Fund for the Arts, and the Robert W and Gladys S Meserve Charitable Trust. Generous corporate and individual sponsors also support Creative Cauldron's programs.