Creative Cauldron Brings Learning Theater Musical Adaptation of THE SNOW QUEEN To the Stage!

Creative Cauldron's 2022-23 season continues with the all-ages musical comedy, The Snow Queen, adapted from the same Hans Christen Anderson tale that inspired Disney's Frozen and The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe.

Originally written by Ellen Selby and PJ Audenzia, this year has an updated script by Lenny Mendez and Laura Connors Hull, featuring some Spanish language elements. The show is presented by Creative Cauldron's Learning Theater Ensemble, an educational theater program comprised of 25 elementary and middle school aged students, and two professional actors. The Snow Queen is sponsored by Destination Rwanda. Shows run from March 17 through April 2, 2023. Press night is Saturday, March 18.

The Snow Queen follows the story of a shy young girl named Gerda who must summon all of her courage and venture out into a wild, magical world to rescue her best friend Kai from the clutches of the evil Snow Queen. Associate Artist Lenny Mendez not only updated the script in her directing process, but wove Spanish language moments into the story, as part of Creative Cauldron's "Artes Para Todos" project and mission to serve a larger audience. Students participating in the project attend local Title One Schools. They will be invited, along with their parents, to attend performances of The Snow Queen during the run, at no charge.

Professional Cast members include Gus Knapp (Ole Lukoje) and Lenny Mendez (The Snow Queen). Gus has appeared in past Learning Theater productions of Oliver Twist, Peter Pan and Wendy, Alice in Wonderland and last season's The Adventures of Mr. Toad and The Princess and the Goblin. He appeared in Creative Cauldron's professional productions as The Wizard/Professor Marvel in The Wizard of Oz, and the Ensemble cast of Christmas Cabin of Carnaween. Lenny Mendez, Creative Cauldron's new bi-lingual Associate Artist appeared this season as Hendrika in Ichabod: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow and Thomasina in The Christmas Angel, and as the Grandmother in last spring's Learning Theater production of The Princess and the Goblin. She recently appeared as Tania in Native Gardens at Gala Hispanic Theater and previously at Gala in Prom Night. Other recent credits include: Natalie in The Proposal! Workhouse Arts Center, Objects May Appear Spookier (Recent Cutbacks NYC).

The Snow Queen is directed by Founding Artistic Director Laura Connors Hull, Artistic Associate Lenny Mendez, and Will Stevenson, with Musical Direction and Choreography by Matt Conner. All the original music in the show was written by Helen Hayes Award winner, Matt Conner, and lyrics were written by Stephen Gregory Smith, Creative Cauldron's Resident

Musical Composer team. Together they have written 6 original musicals for professional casts under Creative Cauldron's "Bold New Works for Intimate Stages" initiative and the music for over 20 Learning Theater Productions.

Also on the Creative Team are Margie Jervis, Creative Cauldron's Resident Scenic and Costume Designer. Margie is a two-time Arts Fairfax Strauss Award-winning artist, whose designs for both professional and Learning Theater productions at Creative Cauldron have been amazing audiences for the past 13 years. She is joined by Helen Hayes nominated Lighting Designer, Lynn Joslin, and Projection Designer, James Morrison. Nicholas Goodman is the Stage Manager

Tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased at www.creativecauldron.org or by calling 703- 436-9948. Masks are required for all patrons at all times.