Creative Cauldron Awarded Two Government Operating Grants 

Creative Cauldron is the recipient of a FY 2024 Operating Support Grant in the amount of $39,742 from Arts Fairfax, which supports local arts organizations providing outstanding arts experiences for the Fairfax community between July 1, 2023 and June 30, 2024. A second grant in the amount of $33,684 was received from the Virginia Commission for the Arts.

The operating grants will expand Creative Cauldron's award winning programming, including our Bold New Works/Bold New Voices initiative featuring original premieres by women, with an emphasis on women of color. It will also support “Artes Para Todos” programs, which provides arts workshops, camps, classes and complimentary performances to young people from Spanish-speaking households who attend Fairfax County Title One Schools.

“We are extremely grateful for the support that we received from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and Arts Fairfax. These are the largest government grants in our history and will allow us to provide transformational arts programming that is accessible to all ages and incomes. Our work will connect people of different backgrounds and experiences, creating a space for collaboration, social and economic growth. ” Said Laura Connors Hull, Creative Cauldron Founding Artistic Director.

Virginia Commission for the Arts has for over 50 years elevated Virginia's arts organizations, inspired communities across the state and lifted artists of all disciplines through funding and additional resources. ArtsFairfax is dedicated to expanding support for and access to arts and culture opportunities for all of Fairfax County.

Creative Cauldron is an award-winning non-profit theater and educational arts organization whose innovative programs in the performing and visual arts embody collaboration, experimentation and community engagement. Creative Cauldron was founded by Founding Artistic Director Laura Connors Hull in 2002. In June of 2009, Creative Cauldron acquired a permanent home in ArtSpace Falls Church, a 3,000 square foot flexible arts space that provides a venue for year-round classes, live performances of theater, music and dance and visual art exhibits. In 2023 Creative Cauldron launched a $500,000 New Home-New Horizon capacity campaign to raise funds for a move into a new theater at the corner of Broad and Washington in Falls Church City.

Programs are presented in part through grants from the Virginia Commission for the Arts, The National Endowment for the Arts, ArtsFairfax, the City of Falls Church, the Little City CATCH Foundation the Ross-Roberts Fund for the Arts, and the Robert W and Gladys S Meserve Charitable Trust. Generous corporate and individual sponsors also support Creative Cauldron's programs.